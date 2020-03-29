Faith & Insight: Pray and seek peace

“Seek the peace of the city where I have caused you to be carried away captive, and pray to the Lord for it; for in its peace you will have peace.” Jeremiah 29:7 NKJV

Standing in the third floor Valley View Room of Carson Tahoe Hospital surrounded by windows on every side, I couldn’t help but be taken in by the beautiful view of Carson City. As I looked around for key points of the city, I began to pray. I prayed for the peace of the city – where so many are in isolation and being held captive by the threat of the COVID-19 virus.

As I prayed, I was reminded of a very similar scenario many years ago.

Our 17-year-old son, Johnny, was a patient at UCSF, receiving treatment for cancer. While he would rest, I would use the opportunity to walk the halls for a bit of exercise. We both felt like we were prisoners there – staying in his room for weeks at a time.

In one of my walks, the Lord gave me this same Bible verse in Jeremiah 29, to pray and seek the peace of the city where we were held “captive.” I began to regularly pray for San Francisco. I prayed for the doctors and nurses, the patients and families, the city, it’s people – for God to give us his peace in the midst of what our family was going through. The Lord answered my prayer and he did give us peace and protection during that time of traveling back and forth to San Francisco.

So, today, as I prayed, I found myself remembering 30 years ago. I’ve done this before! It’s again time to pray and seek the peace of the city, this time Carson City. I prayed that the COVID-19 virus would be halted and the peace of God would cover every home, business, government building, the state Capitol, Carson Tahoe Hospital, its staff and workers, their families, our schools, our churches, and those who are working hard to help others. Let there be peace in our cities – globally, and peace in every heart as we look to God for his divine Intervention and help. I pray, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Rev. Peggy Locke is co-Founding Pastor Fountainhead Foursquare Church and Staff Chaplain Carson Tahoe Hospital.