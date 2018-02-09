Faith & Insight: Rejoicing in the greatest love ever given

How much does Valentine's Day cost Americans? According to the National Retail Foundation, the total spending for the holiday is expected to top $18 billion.

Just more than half of all Americans will celebrate this special day.

Jewelry purchases will topple more than $4 billion; $2 billion will be spent on flowers.

Fun fact: 250 million roses are produced for this holiday alone. What about candy? $1.7 billion to be spent on chocolate … yummo!

Also, couples will exchange $1 billion worth of greeting cards. Those are just a few of the costs.

With all that being said, you have to realize Valentine's Day is a big deal. God's love is bigger.

"For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life." (John 3:16)

"Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends." (John 15:14)

"But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us." (Romans 5:8)

"'Though the mountains be shaken and the hills be removed, yet my unfailing love for you will not be shaken nor my covenant of peace be removed,' says the Lord, who has compassion on you." (Isaiah 54:10)

"The Lord appeared to me (Israel) from ages past, saying, 'I have loved you with an everlasting love; Therefore with lovingkindness I have drawn you and continued My faithfulness to you.'" (Jeremiah 31:3)

God's love is perfect, faithful, unconditional, forgiving, all-encompassing, pure, lasting, sacrificial, strong, enduring, refreshing, redeeming, everlasting, full, hopeful, gracious, and much more. It's never based on us, our abilities, or striving to ever be good enough. It's found in him, and him alone, his character and attitudes.

His love knows no boundaries and has no limits. There's no place too deep, too far, too dark that his love can't reach us still. (Psalm 139)

May our response always be: "I will declare that your love stands firm forever, that you established your faithfulness in heaven itself." (Psalm 89:2)

Happy Valentine's Day. When you're thinking of gifts to give, make sure you acknowledge the greatest love ever given — God's love.

Pat Propster is the pastor of Calvary Chapel of Carson City.