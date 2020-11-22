Faith & Insight: Search my heart

Psalm 139: A psalm of David.

The first few verses reflect on God’s perfect knowledge of man:

“O Lord You have searched me and know me,

You know my sitting down and my rising up,

You understand thoughts afar off,

You comprehend my path and my lying down

And are acquainted with all my ways.

You know it all together.”

The last two verses of the psalm are very interesting to me, as David writes:

“Search me, O God, and know my heart.

Try me and know my anxieties,

And see if there is any wicked way in me,

And lead me in the way of understanding.”

David describes, in the early verses, God’s complete and thorough knowledge of him.

In the concluding verses of the psalm, he invites God to search his heart, know his anxieties, and discover any wicked way, and lead him in the way of understanding.

The invitation to search his heart is not so that God will discover issues in David’s life, because, as stated in the previous verses, God already knew every detail in his life… there is no need for discovery, for God.

There is discovery needed for David. His invitation to “search, reveal and lead” is that David would be able to see and grow beyond the “stuff” in his heart.

I join David in his prayer; God search my heart and life and show me areas that are not pleasing to you, and lead me in the way of understanding and change… to bring glory to you, and needed change to me.

Pastor Louis J. Locke is founding pastor Fountainhead Foursquare Church. Visit http://www.ffccc.org.