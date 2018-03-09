Faith & Insight: Seeking God in his word

The word of God is filled with the most beautiful and powerful promises that fully declare the wonderful, mysterious, powerful, and loving nature of our awesome God, of our Heavenly Father. And yet, not everyone believes this to be true.

The revealed word of the Lord is a great gift from God, to us. The Bible is a guide and companion to those who long to seek and find the Lord, for he greatly desires to be discovered. And yet, not everyone has received this gift.

Have you truly opened up your heart to scripture and the Holy Spirit, to receive fresh insight and encouragement on how God longs to use his word to guide you as you seek his holy face, every day of your life?

Jesus said in Matthew 4:4 we "shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that comes from the mouth of God." Do you lack clarity or peace? Courage or discernment? Confidence or direction? The word of God is meant to fill us with life by leading us directly to our Heavenly Father, and showing us his revealed truth for every circumstance of life.

The power of God's word rests in the fact that its pages are filled with the words of a God who is still active, powerful, and loving.

Many have a wrong view of the Bible. Many see it as a set of rules they need to read then causally keep, rather than as our guide to experiencing the adventure of true communion with the Father. Many look at reading scripture as a chore rather than the words of God meant specifically for us, in every season and with every generation.

Recommended Stories For You

We must come to the realization if we want to read the Bible, we would. Often, our problem isn't a lack of will or even ability, but rather a lack of understanding God's intention behind authoring the Bible and seeking God above all else. Our problem is we've yet to experience a life lived "by every word that comes from the mouth of God." Many of us simply need the desire to seek God in his word.

No matter where any one of us might be in our understanding of scripture, we all must purpose to seek God's desire for his holy word to transform us every day in fresh and meaningful ways. He longs to fill us with a genuine desire to read the words that will guide us to an abundant life in Christ. The Holy Spirit of God longs to speak directly to us through words written thousands of years ago. Our Bible is a powerful miracle safeguarded for the benefit of all who would use it to seek the face of its author.

Every one of us needs to have the heart of the one who seeks God in his word and to grow in our love of scripture and the God who inspired it. Can you imagine what your family, each one of you, would look like if this is what you sought? Or even your church family? Or perhaps, our entire community of Christ-followers?

Psalm 119:97-104 says: "Oh, how I love your law! It is my meditation all the day. Your commandment makes me wiser than my enemies, for it is ever with me. I have more understanding than all my teachers, for your testimonies are my meditation. I understand more than the aged, for I keep your precepts. I hold back my feet from every evil way, in order to keep your word. I do not turn aside from your rules, for you have taught me. How sweet are your words to my taste, sweeter than honey to my mouth! Through your precepts I get understanding; therefore I hate every false way."

Stop making excuses for yourself and start seeking God in his word. And work at identifying those lies you have started to believe about the nature and character of the Lord, so you can actually let God's word address those thoughts and perspectives that have been keeping you from pursuing him with all your heart. The word of the Lord can combat the excuses and the lies we have settled for. When you open up the word, ask the Holy Spirit to direct your time in the Bible.

May you have ears to hear the voice of God speaking to you through the pages of his word. May your heart become soft and open to God's presence as you open his amazing promises and direction for your life. And may you experience the delight that comes from the knowledge of God's will for you as found in the pages of scripture.

Nick Emery is pastor of Hope Crossing Community Church and executive director of Life Choices Community Pregnancy Clinic. He can be reached at nick@hopecrossingcommunity.org.