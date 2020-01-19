Faith & Insight: Seeking

“Seeking the Lord plenty in 2010” is a phrase I got for this year. As we start another year and decade, there is much to be concerned about but also great hope as promised in the Holy Bible, which I will quote.

“Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you.” These are words of Jesus himself recorded in the Holy Bible in Matthew 7:7.

“And whatever you ask in my name, that I will do, that the father may be glorified in the son. If you ask anything in my name, I will do it.” Again, these are the words of Jesus in John 14:13,14. Asking in prayer in the name of Jesus is extremely important. “Nor is there salvation in any other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved” (Acts 4:12). Words of Jesus again in Mark 16:17: “In my name, they will cast out demons.” Luke records in Chapter 10:17: “Then the seventy returned with joy, saying, even the demons are subject to us in your name.”

“And he has made from one blood every nation of men to dwell on all the face of the earth, and has determined their preappointed times and the boundaries of their dwellings, so that they should seek the Lord in the hope they might grope for him and find him, though he is not far from each one of us; for in him we live and move and have our being” (Acts 17:26-28). “If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves, and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land” (2 Chronicles 7:14).

These promises should give all people and nations hope. In this country, the way to save it is turning from our wicked ways and seeking the Lord. He is the creator, healer and savior. Then, we must follow his directions and the Holy Spirit.

Jesus says, “If you love me, keep my commandments. And I will pray the father, and he will give you another helper, that he may abide with you forever — the spirit of truth, whom the world cannot receive, because it neither sees him nor knows him, but you know him, for he dwells with you and will be in you. I will not leave you orphans; I will come to you” (John 14:15-18). Luke 11:12 says, “If you being evil know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your heavenly father give the holy spirit to those who ask him.”

Jesus again speaking in the book of Revelation (3:20): “Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and dine with him and he with me.” Open the door and let him in. In summary, we need to seek him in the Holy Bible, prayer and teaching.

My prayer is we will be “seeking him plenty in 2020.”

Barbara Jones is the Nevada state prayer leader for the National Governors’ Prayer Team, Cry Out/Awakening America, U.S. National Council of Prayer, My Hope, BGEA.