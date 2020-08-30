Faith & Insight: Seven verses to find strength

Last year the team at BibleStudyTools collected the most visited and read Bible verses on their website. As I looked over the list, I was surprised how many revolved around finding strength, growing in faith, and trusting in God. They truly speak to some of the things taking place in our lives right now.

Below are listed just seven verses from their list.

Jeremiah 29:11: “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

Philippians 4:13: I can do all things through him who gives me strength.

Romans 8:28: And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.

Isaiah 41:10: So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.

Proverbs 3:5-6: Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.

Psalm 46:1: God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.

Isaiah 40:31: But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.

You are not alone in feeling the weight of today’s struggles and temptations! We are all in this journey of faith together.

I suggest that for the next week you take one of these verses as your verse of the day to read, pray and meditate upon. These seven days will not make one weak!

Bruce Henderson, minister, Airport Road Church of Christ. http://www.carsoncitychurchofchrist.com.