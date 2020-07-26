Faith & Insight: Storms of life

There are many comforting scriptures in the Bible for times such as we are living in. “Unprecedented times,” maybe, but the fact of the matter is in all the bad times previous, in all of the needful times historically, and, once again, in times like these we need to take comfort knowing, in the storms of life there is another ONE in the boat with us. The only peace, the only calm, the only answer for these storms, is, was, and always will be Jesus!

And a great windstorm arose, and the waves beat into the boat, so that it was already filling. But He was in the stern, asleep on a pillow. And they awoke Him and said to Him, “Teacher, do You not care that we are perishing?” Then He arose and rebuked the wind, and said to the sea, “Peace, be still!” And the wind ceased and there was a great calm. But He said to them, “Why are you so fearful? How is it that you have no faith?” Mark 4:37-40

Where do you go when storms hit? May we do exactly what the disciples did and seek the Master, seek Jesus, call upon the only one that can calm the storm.

There is a familiar story in the Old Testament about three young Hebrew men, that stood boldly for Righteousness and because of such were cast into a fire. God was with them in that fire, just as He is with us now.

Here are several lyrics from song writers Chris Davenport and Joel Timothy Houston that I find very comforting.

There’s a grace when the heart is under fire

Another way when the walls are closing in

And when I look at the space between

Where I used to be and this reckoning

I know I will never be alone

There was another in the fire

Standing next to me

There was another in the waters

Holding back the seas

And should I ever need reminding

Of how I’ve been set free

There is a cross that bears the burden

Where another died for me

There is another in the fire

There is a grave that holds no body

And now that power lives in me

There is no other name but the name that is Jesus

And should I ever need reminding

How good You’ve been to me

I’ll count the joy come every battle

‘Cause I know that’s where You’ll be

I can see the light

And I can see the light in the darkness

As the darkness bows to Him

Jesus came and spoke to them, saying, “All authority has been given to Me in heaven and on earth. Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age.” Matt 28:18-20

Be strong and of good courage, do not fear nor be afraid of them; for the Lord your God, He is the One who goes with you. He will not leave you nor forsake you.” Deuteronomy 31:6

Dear readers,

I pray that this article has encouraged you and that you will call upon the Lord. In times of uncertainty and in times of unrest we need to seek the peace of Christ that passes all understanding, that it may guard our hearts our minds, in Christ Jesus. If we do this then we can truly take comfort as we are all in this together.

We need the Lord’s blessing! Genesis 12:3

Pat Propster is pastor at Calvary Chapel Carson City.