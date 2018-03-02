Faith & Insight: Striving to be a sweet old man

My granddaughter is turning 16 this month and is learning to drive. When we're together, she's driving. She's doing well, but once in a while she makes a mistake, and I snap. Then she snaps back, and I get mad!

Last weekend I had some issues with a couple of retailers. Afterward, my wife remarked, "Do you know that sometimes you come across as very rude?" My response? "Me, rude? No way! You don't know what you're talking about!"

That began several days of thought, self-examination and prayer. They're right. I often act rudely. What kind of example is that to others? Is this a proper way for Christians to behave?

As I struggled to make sense out of this, I stumbled across the sermon I preached the Sunday before Valentine's Day. The last line is a quote from scripture I'm now making my motto: "Let all that you do be done in love," (1 Corinthians 16:14).

Several years ago I was on a trail at Tahoe and bumped into an old preacher I had heard of for 50 years. He had been a fiery redhead in life and in his preaching. I told him how much I appreciated that in recent years he had come across as much more loving, non judgmental, and grace oriented.

"Well," he said, "You want to be a sweet old man."

Recommended Stories For You

Yes, brother, I do. I want to be a sweet old man. Help me, Lord.

Faith and Insight by Bruce Henderson, Airport Road Church of Christ, http://www.carsoncitychurchofchrist.com.