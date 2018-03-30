Faith & Insight: The power of the resurrection is no April Fools’ joke

Tomorrow is Easter Sunday, or better defined in Christianity as Resurrection Sunday.

The empty tomb of Christ has been the cradle of Christianity — it's the hope of our salvation through the crucifixion and sacrifice of our Lord Jesus Christ. Through his death, burial and raising from the dead on the third day, we have hope eternal. Oh, what a glorious day, what a happy day.

The song "Happy Day" by Tim Hughes describes this wondrous gift and day:

"The greatest day in history

Death is beaten, you have rescued me

Sing it out, Jesus is alive

The empty cross, the empty grave

Life eternal, you have won the day

Shout it out, Jesus is alive

He's alive

Oh, happy day, happy day

You washed my sin away

Oh, happy day, happy day

I'll never be the same

Forever I am changed

When I stand in that place

Free at last, meeting face to face

I am yours, Jesus, you are mine

Endless joy, perfect peace

Earthly pain finally will cease

Celebrate, Jesus is alive

He's alive

And oh, happy day, happy day

You washed my sin away

Oh, happy day, happy day

I'll never be the same

Oh no, forever I am changed

Oh, what a glorious day

What a glorious way

That you have saved me

And oh, what a glorious day

What a glorious name

Hey, and oh, happy day, happy day

You washed my sin away

Oh, happy day, happy day

I'll never be the same

Oh no, forever I am changed

What a glorious, glorious day

I'll never be the same."

The apostle Paul, in 1 Corinthians, said, "Moreover, brother I declare to you the Gospel which I preach to you, which also you received and in which you stand, by which you also are saved, if you hold fast the word which I preach to you — unless you believe in vain. For I deliver to you first of all that which I received: that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, and that He was buried, and that He rose again third day according to the Scriptures, and that he was seen by Cephas, then the 12. After that He was seen by over 500 brother in at once, of whom the greater part remain to the present, but some have fallen asleep. After that He was seen by James, then by all the apostles. Then last of all He was seen by me also, as of one born out of due time."

The letters of Paul in and of themselves are proof of Christ's resurrection. Paul was convinced by what he saw and went on to say in that same chapter, "Know if Christ is preached that He has been raised from the dead, how do some among you say that there is no resurrection from the dead? But if there's no resurrection of the dead, then Christ has not risen. And if Christ is not risen, then our preaching is empty and your faith is also empty."

He continues, "But now Christ is risen from the dead, and has become the first-fruits of those who have fallen asleep. For since by man came death, by Man also came the resurrection from the dead. For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ all shall be made alive. But each one is of his own order: Christ the First-fruits, afterward those who are Christ's at His coming."

One of the great evidences of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ is the change in the life we as Christians have in Christ. We're being perfected in Christ. He's perfect, we're being perfected.

May the Lord bless you. Happy Resurrection Sunday, Jesus is risen, no April-foolin'!

Pat Propster is pastor of Calvary Chapel, 1635 E. Clearview Drive, 775-883-5215.