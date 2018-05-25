Faith & Insight: The real cost of freedom

Memorial weekend grants for each of us a time to reflect, pray, and be grateful for the freedom and liberty we share with "increased devotion."

The song "Some Gave All" says:

"All gave some and some gave all

And some stood through for the red, white and blue

And some had to fall

And if you ever think of me

Think of all your liberties and recall

Some gave all …"

Our beloved President Lincoln stated in the Gettysburg Address:

"But, in a larger sense, we can not dedicate — we can not consecrate — we can not hallow — this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth."

Song lyrics continued:

"Love your country and live with pride

And don't forget those who died

America can't you see

All gave some and some gave all."

As we enjoy what's a national holiday when extra time off is enjoyed, families gather and food and laughter is abundant, be sure to thank the Lord Jesus for his ultimate sacrifice for our eternal salvation and liberty from sin and death.

Take some time to be truly grateful for all those who believed in the liberties we live in with their lives, and pray for their families.

Also, continue to pray for those who are putting their lives in harm's way, be it on the battlefields abroad or on the soil of these United States of America.

May God continue to bless America, and may America bless God.

Grace, mercy and peace,

Pastor Pat

Pat Propster is pastor of Calvary Chapel Carson City.