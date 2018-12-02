Faith & Insight: The reason for the season

Well, it's that time of year again, isn't it? Crowds, decorations, sales, food, hustle and bustle are everywhere! I have often wondered what factory workers in China think of the variety of items they make for us just for this time of year. What in the world could strings of lights, bells, artificial trees, white beards and a baby in a stable have in common?

And then I see the bumper sticker about "The Reason for the Season." We see and hear other reminders that the reason for the season is not merchandising, eating and crowded stores. We are told that "Jesus is the Reason for the Season."

Pardon my intrusion, but I have been thinking of a couple of other reasons for this season.

Love is the reason for the season.

"For God so loved the world that he gave His only begotten Son…" (John 3:16). "Beloved, if God so loved us, we also ought to love one another" (1 John 4:11). God's love and our love because of His is the reason for the season.

We are the reason for the season. "And she shall bring forth a son; and thou shalt call his name Jesus; for it is he that shall save his people from their sins" (Matthew 1:21).

We and our sins are the reason that Jesus came to earth and was initially bedded in a manger.

I need to be careful that all the accouterments of this season don't distract me from God himself. Merry Christmas!

O, just a reminder — Carson City churches are all-seasonal!

Bruce Henderson is minister of Airport Road Church of Christ, Carson City.