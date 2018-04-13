Faith & Insight: There’s no hurrying the grace of God

BIBLE READING: "But he said to me, 'My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.' Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ's power may rest on me." (2 Corinthians 12:9, NIV)

I happen to write for a devotional magazine called "Power for Today." Several years ago, I missed a deadline for submitting articles. I called one of the editors to apologize. "Oh," she said, "Don't worry about it. There is much grace with Power." That has become one of my mottos ever since. For with God, there's much grace with power. It seems to me this could be the theme of today's reading.

It was a long time in my ministry before I knew much about grace. Initially, I became amazed and enthralled by the fact we're saved, not by our goodness, but by God's grace! However, it was years later before I began to comprehend the grace God told Paul about in today's reading. I'm now amazed and enthralled at God's equipping grace. It's the grace that enables us to make it daily through all of life's thorns. It has been confirmed to me over and over again with God there's much grace with power!

Don't hurry God.

The problems that we think may drown us today

Could be the very stepping stones to

Greater spiritual strength tomorrow.

–Max Lucado

Faith and Insight by Bruce Henderson, minister, Airport Road Church of Christ, http://www.carsoncitychurchofchrist.com.