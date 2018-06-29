Faith & Insight: Time to reflect, be thankful for independence

With Independence Day, July 4, it's a good time to reflect on and be thankful for our independence. John Adams said, "The general principles on which the Fathers achieved independence were the general principles of Christianity." He also said, "This day will be the most memorable epic in the history of America. I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated by succeeding generations as the great anniversary festival," and "it ought to be commemorated as the day of deliverance by solemn acts of devotion to God Almighty."

The best authority I know on our Christian foundations of this country is David Barton. I took the historic quotes from an article of his. He closed with "Let's not let the purpose for which we were established be forgotten. The Founding Fathers have passed us a torch; let's not let it go out."

How do we do that? Some important ways are educating our children and others, taking a stand for our Christian foundations, and by giving thanks and glory to the Lord for our independence. On the Liberty Bell is Leviticus 25:10 "Proclaim liberty throughout the land and to all the inhabitants thereof."

Freedom brings obligation to do what is right in the Lord's eyes. How do you find out what that is? From his word, his teachings, prayer, and the Holy Spirit, the teacher of truth. In John 8 verses 32 and 36 from the Bible it says "And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free." "Therefore if the Son makes you free, you shall be free indeed."

The final paragraph of the Declaration of Independence says "And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of Divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor."

In signing the Declaration, Samuel Adams said, "We have this day restored the Sovereign to whom all men ought to be obedient. He reigns in heaven and from the rising to the setting of the sun, let His kingdom come."

Jesus, in teaching on how to pray in what is called the Lord's prayer said pray "Let Your kingdom come, let your will be done on earth as it is in heaven."