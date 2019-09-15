Faith & Insight: To honor is to inspire

Events where people are honored for lifetime achievements can be extremely inspirational. I remember being moved at such an event where an elderly couple was being honored for serving on the mission field for better than 50 years. Theirs was a story of great sacrifice, hardship, service and love. Their example encouraged everyone present and inspired some to hear the call of God to missions or Christian ministry.

How the church needs people like Barnabas, the son of encouragement! What inspires people to greater heights is encouragement, praise and honor.

The Apostle Paul encourages his readers to honor those worthy of honor. In so doing, the church will grow in number and strength. Paul wrote, “Be devoted to one another in brotherly love. Honor one another above yourselves” (Romans 12:10). Again, Paul instructs, “The elders who direct the affairs of the church well are worthy of double honor, especially those whose work is preaching and teaching” (1 Tim. 5:17).

A critical spirit or an unkind word never motivated anyone toward excellence or greatness. Let’s honor one another, encourage one another, love one another, build one another up … and watch the results!

Let’s make our vocations about building up and equipping rather than tearing down. Paul was onto something: “Be devoted to one another in brotherly love. Honor one another above yourselves.” Honor even the elders who direct the affairs of the church well! Inspirational!

Ken Haskins is pastor of First Christian Church in Carson City.