Faith & Insight: Trusting the timing of God

God's timing is always right. That's a truth we can learn, re-learn, and learn again. It's easy to see the wisdom and the power of God in our lives on the "other end" of our situations; it's a bit more difficult in the middle of it all.

When we experience problems and difficulties, there are times we cry out to God and don't get an immediate answer or resolution. We can think he either doesn't hear us or doesn't care, yet down deep we know neither of those can be true because they conflict with the revealed nature of God we find in his word, and in his faithfulness we've experienced in our lives, but still we can wonder.

In John's Gospel there's an instance of Jesus being late. Jesus' friend Lazarus was sick and his sisters sent word to him saying, "Lord, the one you love is sick." So, when he heard this, he stayed where he was two more days. (John 11:3-6)

In the meantime, as you may know, Lazarus died. After those days, Jesus arrived, he showed up late.

Martha said to Jesus, "Lord, if you had been here, my brother would not have died." (John 11:21)

From Martha's viewpoint, Jesus was too late; the situation had gone too far, Lazarus was dead.

Recommended Stories For You

But was Jesus too late? Actually, Jesus was right on time.

He proclaimed, "I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though they die."

Jesus raised Lazarus from the dead!

At times when the Lord seems to be "late" to your emergency, remember, he doesn't always quickly deliver us out of the distress or problems we face, but he does promise to be with us through it all!

Trust the Lord, seek his face in the midst of difficulties … and be reminded of the verse: "Ah, Lord GOD! Behold, You have made the heavens and the earth by Your great power and outstretched arm. There is nothing too hard for You." (Jeremiah 32:17)

Louis J. Locke is pastor of Founding Pastor Fountainhead Foursquare Church, http://www.ffccarson.org.