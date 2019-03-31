Faith & Insight: We need child-like faith

Four of our grandchildren spent a couple of days with us recently. I usually lay down with the two grandsons, ages 5 and 7, as they are settling in for the night and we talk about the day and whatever is on their minds and pray before they fall asleep.

On the first night of their stay, as we talked, Aaron, the older of the two asked me if I would pray for him so that he would not have any bad dreams. Yes of course… and I prayed a simple prayer asking God that he would protect and keep him from any bad dreams – in Jesus' name.

The next morning at breakfast I asked him if the Lord had answered our prayer. He smiled and said, "Yes, no bad dreams!" All were happy and we talked a bit during breakfast how we can pray about anything and everything that concerns us and God will hear us.

That second night "us guys" were again settling in for the night and Aaron asked me again, "Papa, will you pray for me again so I won't have any bad dreams?" I asked him if he thought that Jesus would answer our prayer again. He thought for a moment, smiled a big smile and slowly said with a sense of confidence, "Yes." And we prayed, and yes, Jesus did answer our prayers again.

Oh, the beauty and wonder in seeing the budding of child-like faith and witnessing God's love and care for one of his little ones.

May the following scripture remind and encourage us that God invites us to pray and trust him with all aspects of our lives.

Recommended Stories For You

Don't worry over anything whatever; tell God every detail of your needs in earnest and thankful prayer, and the peace of God which transcends human understanding, will keep constant guard over your hearts and minds as they rest in Christ Jesus. ~ Philippians 4:6-7

Louis J. Locke is founding pastor of Fountainhead Foursquare Church, http://www.ffccarson.org.