Faith & Insight: Welcome Autumn

Well no doubt about it, fall is here. It’s time to unpack warmer clothing, get the hot teas out, pull out the soup recipes and get a fire in the hearth.

Autumn has a way of having us look back and see where God has led us; and be encouraged to the work ahead. It’s a good transition time. Changing colors, weather, outdoor plans and a time to ready for winter.

The seasons may come and go, yet God remains unchanged and unchanging. “Lord, you have been our dwelling place in all generations. Before the mountains were brought forth, or ever you had formed the earth and the world, even from everlasting to everlasting, you are God” (Psalm 90:1-2).

There’s a lot of change in our world. We turn on our television or glance at the magazines and we become painfully aware our kids are growing up in a world far different from the one we knew as kids. But amid all the changes, one thing, one person, never changes — our eternal God. Jesus said, “abide with me.”

“Swift to its close ebbs out life’s little day; Earth’s joys grow dim; its glories pass away; Change and decay in all around I see; O Thou who changest not, abide with me.” — Henry F. Lyte

J.I. Packer points out that God does not change. His life is always the same. His character is always dependable. His truth, ways, and purposes do not change. His son does not change. He’s the same yesterday, today, and forever (Hebrews 13:8). Focus on his foreknowledge, providence, and sovereignty.

The autumn of life is a great time to focus on God’s wonderful blessings — family, friends, strength, shelter, provision, guidance, fruitful ministry, more time to pray and study his word, and eternal life still to come.

During Autumn, we possibly have a keener perspective and can count more blessings and refocus on our commitment to the Lord.

“The harvest is past, the summer is ended, and we are not saved.” Jeremiah 8:20

Look all around you, at the nature in the season changing. Is your harvest in, are you saved?

Don’t miss the beauty, the radiant colors of the changing leaves. Trees shedding their covering in wondrous colors.

Fall is an amazing time of reflection. We should ask ourselves what needs to change in our life. Have you come to the saving grace of Jesus Christ, which turns over a new leaf for you, a new life. The shedding of the old, yet the tree will produce new the following year. Let every vibrantly colored tree that catches your eye remind you of the colors of life and the changing seasons. As we go into a winter season we will look forward to spring, but don’t miss out on the amazement that is around you each and every day. May the Lord bless you and keep you.

Patrick Propster is pastor at Calvary Chapel in Carson City.