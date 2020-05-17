Faith & Insight: Who is Jesus?

A.W. Tozer said: “What comes into our minds when we think about God is the most important thing about us.” In Matthew 16, when asked about what his heart believed regarding Jesus, Peter boldly declares: “You are the Christ, the son of the living God.” What we believe about God and what God has done for us should matter most and be declared loudest. There is probably nothing more we can do at this time, as his church, than to boldly declare that we belong to Jesus.

Who do you say that he is?

Do you say that he is “savior”? If so, that means that Jesus and Jesus alone is responsible for dealing with your sins. Your good works have absolutely no power in earning forgiveness. Being sorry cannot buy off God. Not even communion each month gives one forgiveness; those elements are simply the reminder that if Jesus is your savior, your sins are no longer held against you.

So please don’t just say he is savior without embracing him as your personal savior and Lord – because there are far too many speaking about him, like they know him, but their is no fruit of God’s Holy Spirit coming from their lives, displaying that they are truly surrendered to the lordship of Jesus Christ.

We must live a life that loudly proclaims: “You are it! You are the Christ, the Son of the Living God!”

Do you say that he is “Lord” of your life, if so, that makes you his humble and obedient servant. When people look at you, is that what they see in you? If he is Lord of your life, then everything you have, is his, and, it has all been given to you by the Lord to be fully used for the Lord. Further, it means that whatever he asks of you, you should to do and do so with great joy knowing God is asking you.

Do you say that he is “creator” of all? If so, that means that he is creator of our enemies as well as our friends. He is the creator of all life, even from its inception until he wills we die. It means he alone is sovereign and holy. We are people of vast differences. And yet, he is the creator of the people you love, the people you ignore or marginalize and the people you have come to even hate. It means we trust in the creator and his mighty works and perfect plans.

So, do you know what you are saying when you confess that Jesus is your savior, and your Lord, and the creator of all?

Who we are in Christ and who we believe Jesus to be – it may seem hard to articulate at times, but when compared to the mighty rocks that comprise the church throughout history, yours is every bit as important.

For all the times we have failed to speak boldly about our faith in Jesus Christ, for all the times we have denied ever knowing him, and for all the times we have withheld the possessions that we know belong to him, today we can say: “Forgive us. Fill us anew. We will boldly proclaim you as Lord of our lives and Lord of all.”

May we lay our lives at the foot of the cross of Jesus Christ, and dare to be called his disciples. No power on earth can destroy what the bride has become. We must be people who passionately and boldly proclaim the hope and holiness of Jesus Christ to our community and beyond.

Nick Emery is lead pastor at Hope Crossing Community Church.