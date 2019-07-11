Get Healthy Carson City: Celebrate Parks and Recreation Month

Since 1985, the nation has celebrated July as Parks and Recreation Month in an effort to promote the importance of parks and recreation to health, wellness, conservation, and social justice. Additionally, it is an opportunity to recognize the thousands of park and recreation employees that diligently maintain the nation’s local and community parks for our enjoyment. Carson City Parks and Recreation Department offers exceptional parks, open space, and recreational opportunities while preserving our region’s valuable natural, historical, and cultural resources.

Carson City is home to over 30 parks and almost 7,000 acres of open space. The miles of paths and trails throughout the city are ideal for hikers and bikers of any skill level. For those with children, an abundance of playgrounds are interspersed throughout the community. At locations such as Fuji Park in south Carson City, people can fish in Baily Pond alongside those who are in the open arena participating in equestrian activities. For anyone who likes ATV/ORV outdoor recreation, Carson City has ready access to acres of public lands including the Prison Hill Recreation Area. Finally, Carson City’s sports facilities — Centennial Park, Governor’s Field, and Edmonds Sports Complex — offer wonderful opportunities to participate in team sports such as soccer, baseball, and softball. Whatever outdoor pursuit you choose, Carson City has something for you.

Carson City Parks and Recreation has been a great partner of Carson City Health and Human Services. The vast park system and open space areas allow for recreation opportunities that help build a healthy, active community which aids in the prevention of chronic disease, provides therapeutic recreation services for individuals of all abilities, and also improves the mental and emotional health of all citizens. Being active in the outdoors is a fantastic way to improve your own health and to take advantage of the great outdoor setting we in Carson City are lucky enough to enjoy.

To learn more about the activities available through Carson City Parks and Recreation, review the most current Activity Guide at http://www.carson.org/activityguide. Some of the upcoming community events include:

Capital City Kid’s Triathlon: July 13, 7:45 a.m. at the Carson Aquatic Center. This event is for ages 4-18. Cost is $25. (See Page 11 in the Activity Guide)

“Disney’s Little Mermaid Jr.” by Youth Theatre Carson City: Performances are at the Bob Boldrick Theater at the Carson City Community Center. Dates are July 26 through Aug. 4. (See Page 16 in the Activity Guide)

Trails 4 Tails: Learn about the Carson River and local wildlife and plants while enjoying a relaxing walk with your furry best friend. This is event will be held July 17 and is free; registration is required. (See Page 26 in the Activity Guide)

Movie in the Park: Friday, Aug. 26 at Mills Park at sundown. The movie “Goonies” will be shown. This is a free event. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. (See Page 27 of the Activity Guide)

There are so many great ways to be healthy and explore Carson City at the same time. Visit the Carson City Parks and Recreation Facebook page at http://www.Facebook.com/CCPRDept to learn more about upcoming events. For information about Health Department services, check out our website at http://www.gethealthycarsoncity.org or visit us at http://www.facebook.com/cchhs.