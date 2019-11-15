Get Healthy, Carson City: Get ready, get set, count!

The 2020 Census count is right around the corner. Every 10 years, the Census Bureau conducts a comprehensive count, a “census,” of the entire population of the county, including all people regardless of age, housing situation or citizenship status. Census data shapes the future of our communities and is the basis for determining representation and legislative districts, school zones and voting precincts. It determines how approximately $800 billion in federal resources will be distributed to states and counties. When? How? Who? Why? Let’s break it down:

When: The official Census Day is April 1, 2020. Prior to April, the U.S. Census Bureau is preparing communities for the count. On March 12, 2020, the Self-Response starts, at which time respondents can begin to respond to the Census questionnaire. On May 1, 2020, nonresponse follow-up begins; this is when you might receive contact with census staff asking you to complete the Census.

How: Internet, phone, or classic option, paper.

95 percent of households will receive their census invitation by mail.

5 percent of household will receive their census invitation when a census taker drops it off.

Less than 1 percent of households will be counted in person by a census taker, instead of being invited to respond on their own.

An estimated 40 percent of households will require in person follow up.

The 2020 census will be the first census to use the Internet as the primary response method and to provide a call-in option.

Who: Everyone who resides in the country. The U.S. Constitution requires that every person be counted. For the first time, the census will ask, “How is this person related to Person 1?” This will help capture the diversity of families in our communities. Deployed troops will now be counted at their homes bases or ports rather than following the 2010 protocol, which counted them at the address they provided at enlistment. Data is protected under Title 13 and Title 26 of the U.S. Code. No information is released to any government agency or entity, including the FBI, IRS, ICE, welfare agencies, etc.

Why: In 2016, Nevada received $6,219,293,623 through 55 federal spending programs guided by data derived from the 2010 Census. The federal government will rely on data from the 2020 Census to guide the distribution of federal funding to states, localities, and households across the nation.

Procurement programs award a portion of federal prime contract dollars to small businesses located in areas selected on the basis of census-derived data.

Tax credit programs allow a special exclusion, exemption or deduction from gross income or provide a special credit, a preferential rate of tax or a deferral of tax liability.

Domestic financial assistance programs such as medical assistance programs (Medicaid); federal direct student loans; federal Pell grant program; Section 8 Housing Choice vouchers; National School Lunch program; special education grants; Unemployment Insurance Administration; Child Care and Development Block Grant; adoption assistance; highway planning and construction; Homeland Security Grant program; and more.

Crowded schools, shortage on housing, nutrition insecurities, ranked low in health outcomes and limited in access to health care. The list goes on; we can do better and an accurate census count is the first step. Every person counted is equal to approximately $2,000 per year in funding to your community for 10 years.

Get counted. During the count, CCHHS will have computer access for anyone needing assistance in completing the census. For questions or information, go to http://www.2020census.gov; https://2020census.gov/en/partners/promotional-materials.html or http://www.census.gov/roam, and for recruiting information, http://www.2020census.gov/jobs.

Carson City Health and Human Services WIC

900 E. Long St., Carson City

775-887-2190

8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday

Douglas County WIC clinic

1524 U.S. 395 North

Call 775-283-4772

8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday

