Get Healthy Carson City: It is open enrollment season

Medical events are stressful. Being uninsured makes it more so. Understanding how to get health insurance is not easy. However, help is available. Having health insurance or being part of a health discount plan can give peace of mind. Often, there are specific time frames to sign up. This timeframe is called open enrollment.

Have you looked at the website for Nevada Health Link? If not, it may be worth your time (https://www.nevadahealthlink.com/). More than 80 percent of Nevadans are eligible for financial help for health insurance. Low- or no-cost plans are offered for all ages at a range of incomes. Applications are accepted from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15. After Dec. 15, you may still be eligible with a qualifying event. Examples include if you get married, have a baby, or lose other health coverage.

For seniors, Medicare Open Enrollment started Oct. 15 and goes until Dec. 7. There's Part A, Part B, and then prescription drug plans fall under Part D. You don't need to learn the alphabet of Medicare alone. Contact Carson City Senior Center at 775-883-0703. Nevada State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) staff at the Senior Center can help you understand Medicare benefits and Part D plans. They can teach you how to use the Medicare.gov website. In some instances, they can provide help in paying for Medicare.

Medicaid Open Enrollment occurs all year long. Medicaid is a public insurance. It's for those whose income falls below federal poverty level. The Division and Welfare Supportive (DWSS) is onsite at Carson City Health & Human Services Monday-Friday each week. They can help with new Medicaid enrollments and required annual updates. They can also help with sign-up for the Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program (SNAP).

If you don't qualify for the healthcare plans already listed, Access to Healthcare Network works to help those who are uninsured and underinsured. This is a Medical Discount Program (MDP). Members pay a small, income based membership fee. Membership gives access to discounts for medical, mental health, dental and vision care. Discounts also apply at pharmacies, specialty doctors, for x-rays, and durable medical supplies. For information call 877-385-2345. You can also visit http://www.accesstohealthcare.org/

For information on health insurance programs or Health Department programs and services, check out our website at http://www.gethealthycarsoncity.org or "Like" us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/cchhs.