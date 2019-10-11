Get Healthy Carson City: Observing National Depression Education and Awareness Month

Many of us have fears, worries and might feel sad from time to time. Fears and worries are part of everyday living. However, feeling persistent sadness and hopelessness might mean depression.

Answering two questions might help you know if you or someone around you needs to seek help from a doctor.

1. Have you felt down, depressed or hopeless consistently during the past two weeks?

2. Have you felt little interest or pleasure in doing things consistently during the past two weeks?

Isolation, shame and fear keep depression hidden. Depression is a medical condition with many treatment options. Silence and stigma keep people from help that is available. October is a month to make depression public.

Behaviors can also help identify if someone is experiencing depression. Seek help if you or a person you love is having many of the behaviors below:

Feeling sad, hopeless, or irritable a lot of the time

Not wanting to do or enjoy doing fun things

Showing changes in eating patterns — eating a lot more or a lot less than usual

Showing changes in sleep patterns — sleeping a lot more or a lot less than normal

Showing changes in energy — being tired and sluggish or tense and restless a lot of the time

Having a hard time paying attention

Feeling worthless, useless or guilty

Showing self-injury and self-destructive behavior

Reach Out

One of the best ways to observe depression awareness month is to reach out to friends, family and those in your community. A listening ear, a comforting hug, empathy and asking questions while withholding judgment can go a long way to comfort others. Reach out to your health care provider for help.

Share your story

Do not be afraid to tell those who are struggling about your own experiences with depression. Depression is extremely common. Helping others know they are not alone can be very encouraging.

Educate yourself

One of the best ways you can help yourself (and those around you) is to learn about common symptoms and effects of depression. The more you know, the better you can recognize when someone may need your love and support.

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) wants you to be learn more and be educated about depression. For information about Carson City Health and Human Services programs and services, check out our website at http://www.gethealthycarsoncity.org, “like” us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/cchhs, follow us on Twitter at @CCHealthEd, call us at 775-887-2190 or visit us at 900 E. Long St. in Carson City.

Veronica Galas is clinic services manager for Carson City Health and Human Services.