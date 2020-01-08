Get Healthy, Carson City: The clean indoor air act

Effective Jan. 1, the use of vapor products or electronic cigarettes as well as the smoking of tobacco products in most public places and indoor places of employment are no longer allowed under the Nevada Clean Indoor Air Act.

What does the Nevada Clean Indoor Air Act do?

The act protects the public from secondhand cigarette smoke and secondhand aerosol from e-cigarettes or vaping products. Secondhand smoke, also called environmental tobacco smoke, is a combination of smoke from the burning end of a cigarette, cigar or pipe and the smoke exhaled by smokers. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reports that secondhand smoke contains more than 4,000 substances, many of which are known to cause cancer in humans.

Nevada’s Desert Research Institute published research between 2016 and 2018 that showed there is a “significant amount of cancer-causing chemicals” along with dangerous aldehydes that are “formed during the chemical breakdown of flavored e-liquids and emitted in e-cig vapors.” The health risks extend to second- and third-hand exposure.

Not a single vapor product has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as less harmful, despite industry claims to the contrary.

Where is smoking and the use of other electronic vaping products now banned in Nevada?

The use of vapor products or e-cigarettes, and smoking tobacco in any form, is prohibited within most indoor places of employment including:

Public and private school buildings and on public and private school grounds;

Child care facilities;

All areas of grocery stores, convenience stores, and drug stores;

All indoor areas within restaurants, including those in casinos or gaming establishments;

Shopping malls and retail establishments;

Video arcades;

Government buildings and public places; and

Movie theaters.

Where is smoking and the use of other electronic vaping products still allowed?

Smoking and the use of e-cigarettes or vaping products is permitted in:

Areas within casinos where loitering by minors is already prohibited by state law pursuant to NRS 463.350;

Completely enclosed areas within standalone bars, taverns and saloons in which patrons younger than 21 years of age are not allowed to enter;

Age-restricted standalone bars, taverns and saloons;

Strip clubs and brothels;

Retail tobacco stores;

Private residences, including private residences that might serve as an office workplace, except if used as a child care, adult day care, or health care facility; and

The area of a convention facility in which a meeting or trade show is being held, during the time the meeting or trade show is occurring, if the meeting or trade show: Is not open to the public; is being produced or organized by a business relating to tobacco or a professional association for convenience stores; involves the display of tobacco products.

How does the law affect the slot machine areas of grocery and convenience stores?

Nevada law now bans smoking and the use of e-cigarettes or vaping products in all areas of grocery and convenience stores, including gaming areas in these businesses.

How does the law affect casinos?

The Nevada Clean Indoor Air Act does not apply to gaming areas of casinos. Smoking and vaping are still allowed in these areas; however, a casino operator can designate separate rooms or areas within the establishment as nonsmoking or nonvaping. For example, many casinos now voluntarily offer smoke-free poker rooms.

Areas of casinos that are not in the gaming area are required to be smoke-free and vape-free. These areas include restaurants, bars, shopping malls, retail establishments, concert halls, theaters, convention areas, etc.

How does the law affect restaurants and bars?

All indoor areas of restaurants are required to be smoke-free and vape-free. Smoking and the use of e-cigarettes or vaping products is still allowed in outdoor areas of restaurants. Restaurants contained within gaming establishments or casinos are also required to ban smoking and the use of e-cigarettes or vaping products. Stand-alone bars, taverns, and saloons in which patrons under 21 years of age are not allowed to enter may allow smoking and the use of e-cigarettes or vaping products.

Can an establishment that is exempt from the act choose to implement a voluntary “No Smoking/No Vaping” policy?

Establishments or venues that are excluded from the act may implement voluntary policies to prohibit the use of e-cigarettes or vaping products. For information on implementing a policy at your establishment contact Tobacco Prevention at Carson City Health and Human Services at 775-283-7201.

If an establishment allows me to smoke or vape inside, am I still breaking the law?

Even if an establishment allows you to smoke or use e-cigarettes or vaping products in an area where smoking is prohibited, you are violating the Nevada Clean Indoor Air Act and may be subject to any applicable penalties.

How will the act be enforced?

Compliance with the act is the responsibility of the establishment, its agents and employees. Carson City Health and Human Services responds to complaints of violations.

How can I report violations of the Nevada Clean Indoor Air Act?

Violations can be reported by calling 775-887-2190.

Where can I find more information?

For information regarding compliance with the act, call Carson City Health and Human Services at 775-283-7201.

For information on the dangers of second-hand smoke and second-hand aerosol from e-cigarettes or vaping products, call Carson City Health and Human Services Tobacco Control Program at 775-283-7201.

If I smoke or vape and want to quit, where can I get more information?

Residents 13 years of age and older can call the Nevada Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-QUIT NOW (1-800-784-8669) from a Nevada area code to access a free, phone-based service. Go to http://www.nevadatobaccoquitline.com for information.

For additional resources and information about Carson City Health and Human Services programs and services, check out our website at http://www.gethealthycarsoncity.org, “like” us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/cchhs, follow us on Twitter at @CCHealthEd, call us at 775-887-2190 or visit us at 900 E. Long St. in Carson City.