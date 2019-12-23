Get Healthy, Carson City: Traveling for the holidays? Be prepared

The holiday season is here and with it comes the busiest travel season of the year. In 2018, it was estimated that 1 in 3 Americans traveled during the holiday season. Whether your family is hitting the road or flying in the sky, it is important to expect the unexpected and be prepared. Knowing the best strategies and safety tips for your holiday adventures, whether it is on land or in air, can ensure you and your families reach your destination safely and in good holiday spirits.

Staying safe in the sky:

Consider packing a small emergency kit in your carry-on bag. Include things such as a flashlight, batteries and a spare USB power bank to charge your phone.

Review the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) security screening tips prior to arriving at the airport: http://www.tsa.gov/travel/travel-tips.

Give yourself enough time to get to the airport.

Arrive at the airport early to allow time for longer security lines.

Do not pre-wrap holiday gifts you plan to carry on board the airplane. Security might have to open the wrapped packages.

Expect flight delays. This is the busiest travel time of the year and weather usually is not the best.

Be nice to the airport and flight crew. They are away from their families for the holidays so you can get to yours.

Road trip safety:

Before hitting the road, have a mechanic check your antifreeze levels, heater, defroster, oil, lights, flashing hazard lights, windshield wiper equipment and washer fluid level.

Be sure to check the tread on your tires and, if necessary, replace tires with all-weather or snow tires.

Stay up-to-date on current and forecasted weather conditions. Avoid traveling when the weather service has issued advisories.

Tell a friend or family member of your travel route and expected travel times.

Keep an emergency supply kit in your car. Add these automobiles items to it: jumper cables, flares or reflective triangle, ice scraper, car cell phone charger, blanket, map and cat litter or sand for better tire traction.

Even if you have four- or all-wheel drive, keep a set of chains in your car.

Whether you plan to travel by land or air, following these safety tips will lead to a stress-free celebration. Do not let long airport security lines, terrible traffic and delayed flights bring down your holiday spirits. Entering the holiday travel season knowing that it is going to be chaotic and that unexpected problems could occur will keep your spirits up. Even if you are not amongst the millions of Americans that are soaring through the sky or hitting the road during the holidays this year, chances are your friends or families are. Share these safety tips with your loved ones as a reminder to be safe and cautious this time of year.

Carson City Health and Human Services wishes everyone safe travels this holiday season. For resources and information about Carson City Health and Human Services programs and services, check out our website at http://www.gethealthycarsoncity.org, “like” us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/cchhs, follow us on Twitter at @cchealthed, call us at 775-887-2190 or visit us at 900 E. Long St. in Carson City.