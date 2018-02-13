Glen McAdoo: It ain’t golf, folks

I have written on many occasions concerning the hypocrisy of so-called Evangelical Christians who support President Trump come hell or high water. There are actual Christians who agree with me. Billy Graham's granddaughter, Jerushah Armfield, recently criticized those American Evangelicals who call themselves Christians yet have supported Trump no matter what. Good for her, although I often disagree with her. As a friend told me, there are simply far too many calling themselves Christians who overlook Trump's racism, misogyny and hate-filled rhetoric.

I happen to be a United Methodist, although it's been awhile since I attended services. I have remained a Methodist because they have consistently condemned President Trump when called for. As an example, I am going to share with you some comments penned by United Methodist Bishop Bruce R. Ough, president of the Council of Bishops. The comments were written shortly after President Trump's derogatory comments directed at immigrants from Haiti and African countries. Reportedly he called them immigrants from "s-hole" countries, which he denies. What's new?

Wrote Ough: "As reported President Trump's words are not only offensive and harmful, they are racist. As leaders of our global United Methodist Church, we are sickened by such uncouth language from the leader of a nation that was founded by immigrants and serves as a beacon to the worlds "huddled masses yearning to breathe free." The Bishop went on to call Trump's comments a direct contradiction of God's love for all people.

Ough continued, "We just celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ, whose parents, during his infancy, had to flee to Africa to escape from the wrath of King Herod. Millions of immigrants from across the globe are running away from such despicable and life threatening events. Hence, we have the Christian duty to be supportive of them as they flee political, cultural and social dangers in their native homes.

God reminds us that it is by love that they will know we are Christians. Let's demonstrate that love for all God's people by saying no to racism, no to discrimination and no to bigotry."

That's an excerpt from Bishop Ough's public letter. No one could have said it better. Praise the Lord. I may have to start going to church again.

The Bishop's words are in stark contrast to those of one Evangelical leader who commented that Trump should get a "mulligan" for allegedly having an extra-marital affair with a porn star. I don't remember Bill Clinton getting a mulligan, he was impeached. For goodness' sake, this ain't golf, folks.

Evidently President Trump also gets a mulligan for the alleged sexual misconduct of which 19 women have accused him. Make that 19 mulligans.

The women are believable and Trump's denials aren't. Well, not to this columnist anyway. Trump's own words make it very likely that he engaged in aggressive sexual misconduct.

Does Trump get a mulligan for saying there were nice people marching with the Nazis in Charlottesville? Does he get a mulligan for calling Democrats who didn't applaud during his State of the Union address, un-American, even treasonous? How many mulligans does a president get?

Former Senator Al Franken, who admitted to one rather minor sexual misconduct, if there is such a thing as minor sexual misconduct, didn't get a mulligan from the Republicans who demanded all campaign funds donated by him be returned.

So, what have the Republicans decided to do with the multi-millions casino mogul and former RNC finance Chair Steve Wynn raised for the Republicans? No less than 150 sources have reportedly said Wynn has multiple instances of sexual misconduct and is responsible for allowing a culture of sexism in the work place. He has resigned from his company and the RNC. Still it appears Wynn is getting 150 mulligans for any and all transgressions. Heaven forbid the Republicans would have to return the millions he raised for them.

White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter was forced to resign after allegations of physical and verbal abuse be two former wives. There are pictures. Is White House Chief of Staff John Kelly going to get a mulligan for knowing of Porter's misconduct and doing nothing? Will he and Trump get one for allowing Porter to handle confidential and classified information every day although he never had full security clearance?

Like I said, this ain't golf. You shouldn't get any mulligans, especially in the case of sexual misconduct, colluding with the Russians, obstruction of justice, or lying to the public all the damn time; even if you are the President of the United States.

Glen McAdoo, a Fallon resident, can be contacted at glynn@phonewave.net