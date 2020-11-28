Guy Farmer: Biden won and Trump lost. It’s over

The conservative Wall Street Journal, which has endorsed many of President Trump’s free market economic policies over the past four years, offered some wise political advice to our one-term president last weekend.

“Mr. Trump’s path to overturning state vote counts is vanishing fast,” the Journal opined in an editorial. “If there’s no evidence beyond general innuendo, the president’s charges of a stolen election will undermine public faith in the electoral system. That won’t serve the country, his party or his supporters . . . or whatever hope he has to run again in 2024.” Well said.

Former Vice President Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election and President Trump lost. It’s over! The Electoral College will meet Dec. 14 to confirm Biden’s victory and the 78-year-old career politician will take the oath of office on Jan. 20, 2021, and move into the White House.

Meanwhile, the president’s attorneys, led by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, proudly known as “America’s Mayor” after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, are filing and losing lawsuits all around the country. Giuliani, with black hair dye running down the side of his sweaty face, embarrassed himself recently by teaming-up with co-counsel Sidney Powell to propound a bizarre theory about how Venezuelan communists “stole the election” by rigging electronic voting machines “to run an algorithm… to take a certain number of votes from President Trump and flip them to President-elect Biden.” Enough already! Can we please stop the craziness?

I know Venezuela quite well because I lived and worked in that once-beautiful country for seven years during my diplomatic career. At present, however, due to a failed communist/socialist revolution, Venezuela is a Third World basket case where mothers sell their babies to put food on the table for the rest of their children. Venezuela’s corrupt and incompetent socialist leaders can’t run their own country, much less “rig” a U.S. presidential election.

So while there were scattered voting irregularities around the country earlier this month, including a few questionable incidents in Clark County (Las Vegas), those irregularities didn’t add up to the massive voter fraud that would have been necessary to flip the election in favor of President Trump.

Once again, I find myself in agreement with Wall Street Journal political columnist Peggy Noonan, a gifted writer who wrote speeches for President Reagan. As it turned out, neither of us could bring ourselves to vote for either one of two fatally flawed candidates: President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. She voted for 18th century Irish statesman/philosopher Edmund Burke and I voted for “none of the above.” Noonan had a classical education; I didn’t.

“No hard evidence of widespread fraud, no success in the courts or prospect of it,” Noonan wrote last weekend. “You can have a theory that a bad thing was done, but only facts will establish it. … the sheer nuttiness surrounding the current mess is becoming deeply destructive” by implying that “the entire electoral system is shot through with criminality.” “Deeply destructive” is putting it mildly.

“He (Trump) is set on going out like a villain,” Noonan continued. “If he were clever and disciplined, he’d accept the election ‘s outcome… (and) go home to Mar-a-Lago, play golf and have fun torturing his party by plotting his return.” What a nightmare scenario. Help!

I wish Trump would just go away, but he won’t. He’ll hang around like the Clintons and the Kennedys to disrupt American politics in future elections. Well, God bless America and hope for the best. We deserve better.

Guy W. Farmer is the Appeal’s senior political columnist.