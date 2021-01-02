Guy Farmer: Georgia voters: Say no to socialism

Happy New Year and good riddance to 2020. It was a horrible year or, as Queen Elizabeth might say, an “annus horribilis,” only much worse, because the COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 340,000 of our fellow Americans in less than a year, more than 40 percent of them senior citizens. I’m sure glad I didn’t move to that senior residence in Seattle.

So what happens next? We’ll have a new president on Jan. 20 whether the outgoing president likes it or not. They may have to hook up the block and tackle to drag President Trump and his gigantic ego out of the White House on the 20th, but it will happen. Count on it!

President Trump will be sitting on the sidelines for the next four years ranting and raving about “rigged” and “stolen” elections. Hopefully, moderate Republicans will choose a new generation of leaders to challenge the Biden administration in 2024.

The respected Wall Street Journal summarized the Republicans’ dilemma: “By all accounts Mr. Trump is angry about his election defeat, and is lashing out at anyone who won’t indulge his hopeless campaign to overturn it,” the Journal opined. “Mr. Trump’s narcissism isn’t news. But if Republicans lose the two Georgia (Senate) seats and their majority,” we’ll know who to blame — a president who couldn’t put the national interest ahead of his own narrow personal interests and inability to admit defeat.

President-elect Joe Biden will be in Georgia on Monday campaigning for Democratic challengers John Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. President Trump will also be in Georgia on Monday, ostensibly to campaign for Republican incumbents Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. But will he be talking about the GOP candidates, or will he be talking about himself? I think we know the answers to those questions.

The Georgia Senate elections will determine whether we have a continued federal government of checks and balances, as our Constitution envisions, or whether we’re about to take a sudden left turn on the road to socialism. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a socialist, not a Democrat, will guide us down that road toward government control of almost everything.

Former South Carolina Gov. and U.S. United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley said it best: “2020 was the year socialism went mainstream,” she told the media. “This dangerous ideology, which has failed everywhere it’s been tried and tried and ruined countless lives, is on its way to becoming the default economic policy of the Democratic Party. This terrifying trend threatens the future of every American.”

Yes it does, and it’s up to those of us who recognize this threat to our way of life to speak up for traditional American values. Next Tuesday’s Senate elections in Georgia will be about whether we want an all-powerful federal government to control all aspects of our lives, telling us how to live our lives, what kind of foods to eat and what kinds of cars to drive.

The Georgia elections aren’t about the candidates, per se; they’re about their contrasting ideologies.

Here in Carson we have the “green” dining movement. This is where you suck your Keto/probiotic shake through a politically correct metal straw, and pretend to enjoy it. Thinking about green dining makes me want to rush right over to the Cracker Box and order a chicken-fried steak with extra gravy. Yummy!

Meanwhile, Biden’s Climate Czar, failed presidential candidate and weak Secretary of State John Kerry, he of the dour countenance, will be traveling the world looking for international agreements to sign that will give away millions, if not billions, of our taxpayer dollars to “developing nations” like Brazil, China and India.

Happy New Year!

Guy W. Farmer is the Nevada Appeal’s senior political columnist.