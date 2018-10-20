Guy W. Farmer: Election endorsements

Early voting begins at 10 a.m. today in the Carson City Courthouse and continues through Friday, Nov. 2, in advance of the nationwide general election on Tuesday, Nov. 6. There are several contentious races and questions on the local ballot, so I'll see you at the polls unless you don't care, in which case you should stay home.

Let's begin with the national races for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. I'll be voting for our two congressional representatives, Sen. Dean Heller and Rep. Mark Amodei, both Carson City Republicans. I'm turning against Democrats because of the shameful way they treated U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings. Senate Democrats made a mockery of the confirmation process and should pay a price for attempting to substitute Mob Rule for the Rule of Law, as I wrote last Saturday.

As you know, the race between Heller and his Democrat challenger, U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, is ugly and expensive with out-of-state money pouring into both campaigns. Personally, I don't know why we'd want to be represented in the Senate by two Harry Reid clones from Las Vegas. I support Heller.

A couple of statewide races are worth mentioning, starting with the pitched political battle for governor between Attorney General Adam Laxalt and Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak. I'm casting a reluctant vote for Laxalt because Sisolak, the "Big Marijuana" candidate, is a tax-and-spend Las Vegas Democrat.

I'm casting an enthusiastic vote for ex-Deputy Attorney General Wes Duncan to replace Laxalt. I heard Duncan, an Iraq War veteran, speak earlier this month and he's an impressive young attorney who stressed the importance of mental health services — like Carson's new Mallory Center — in reducing our state's crime rate. His opponent, personal injury attorney and Assembly Majority Leader Aaron Ford, has a criminal rap sheet and can't define "larceny." I may vote for a couple of Democrats in other statewide races, but haven't yet made up my mind. Stay tuned.

For the state Legislature I support two moderate Republicans, Sen. Ben Kieckefer and Assemblyman Al Kramer, over their liberal Democrat opponents, Tina Davis-Hersey and Autumn Zemke, respectively.

I'm voting for former Carson City Fire Chief Stacey Giomi to replace Karen Abowd on the Board of Supervisors because he knows a lot about city government and will hit the ground running. Nevertheless, I liked what Giomi's opponent, John Wood, had to say about smaller, less intrusive government at last Monday's Brewery Arts Center candidate forum (my thanks to Sierra Nevada Forums). I urge Wood to continue to participate in city politics. Competent, popular Sheriff Ken Furlong is certain to win re-election as our chief law enforcement officer over inexperienced, but game, challenger Lorne Houle.

There's a competitive race between respected attorneys Kristin Luis and Ryan Russell to replace retiring Justice of the Peace John Tatro. Although Russell is a fine fellow with deep Carson City roots, Deputy District Attorney Luis is extremely well qualified to become our newest municipal court judge. I worked with and for her during my court interpreter days and found her to be compassionate, intelligent and willing to follow the law as written. And besides, as a law and order guy, I like judges who are former prosecutors.

Ballot Questions

All six ballot questions appear to have been written by "progressive" Californians who want to write new and unnecessary mandates and requirements into our state Constitution, which is a bad idea. If you want Nevada to look more like California, vote for the ballot questions. If not, join me in voting "No."

Guy W. Farmer has been a Carson City resident and voter since 1962.