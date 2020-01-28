Please help save Adele’s building in Carson City. There was great pride in our city when the Captain Porter’s House (now Adele’s) was first built.

From the Carson Daily Appeal, May 18, 1874: “A dwelling is being built by Captain Porter of the V & T workshops. Fronts on Carson St., of moderate size, but will be a handsome house. Has a French or Mansard roof—the first of its kind in Carson. Will be a decided ornament to the north and should like to see more of the same kind going up.”

The Carson City Historical Society would like to extend a great big “Thank You” to everyone who has contributed to the #SaveAdeles fund. To date the contributions total close to $7,000 with more on the way. Please help preserve the almost 150-year-old Adele’s building currently located at 1112 N. Carson St. Much of Carson’s history has been destroyed over the years. Preservation of what is left of our history, our history of Nevada and Carson City for future generations is in jeopardy.

Community donations toward this effort can made through the Go Fund Me Site: CCHISTORICALSOCIETYSAVEADELE’S. Checks sent should be earmarked: SAVEADELE’S, made out to the “Carson City Historical Society” and mailed to the Carson City Historical Society, 112 N. Curry St. The board’s intent is to make funds available to a future building owner in exchange for a commitment to the preservation of the historical portion of the building. Jacksons Food Stores Inc., which recently received permission to expand onto the site, has offered the building for free to anyone who would like to move it by March 1. The society looks forward to working with Jacksons Food Stores, Inc. and the future building owner to ensure the building is preserved. The goal set for SAVEADELE’S fundraising campaign is $100,000.

The Carson City Historical Society is a volunteer membership whose activities are fundraising, volunteerism, education and cooperation with other entities. The Carson City Historical Society, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, was founded in 1969 as the Nevada Landmarks Society. The group came together to save the Foreman-Roberts House from demolition.

As “curators of local history,” we hope to encourage new members to join the society to make the voice of the non-profit stronger and to assist in preservation efforts. If you would like to come to a meeting of the Carson City Historical Society, we welcome the public. If you would like to join the Society, please see our website link for an application to join at http://www.cchistorical.org.

According to the society, should Adele’s not be saved, funds raised will be earmarked for future preservation or historic projects in Carson City. The society is proud of its success in working with the community in saving the Foreman Roberts House, and looks forward to success again in working with the community to save the Adele’s building.

For over 40 years, Adele’s restaurant, the ultimate community hot spot, has occupied the building. It has been a “go to” place where history has been made through political meetings, fundraising events and the celebration of milestones. Over time, additions were placed on the north, south, and west sides of the original historic home. A fire in March 2019 caused the closure of the restaurant.