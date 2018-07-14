It was a purr-fect evening for Carson Animal Services Initiative

Carson Animal Services Initiative would like to thank everyone who joined us on June 22 for our annual Woofs, Wine and Whiskers. Once again people came together to help CASI raise money to help animals in need, and to that we say thank you.

CASI was founded with the purpose to build a new animal shelter, and we are thrilled that this took place much sooner than we could have ever imagined. What is so incredible is that our team of volunteers wanted to continue CASI's good works, and continue we have.

May 2017 brought a play yard to our shelter, complete with dog ramps, pup pool, colorful benches, beautiful fencing and a real fire hydrant. At the same time, CASI launched Critter Fixer, a low cost spay/neuter voucher program for qualifying pet owners.

To date we have helped more than 130 animals get spayed or neutered while teaming with local vets. (This is in addition to the wonderful spay/neuter services that NHS is providing for feral cats, etc). Because there is a huge need for programs such as ours, (and because we get support at our fundraisers from outlying counties), CASI recently expanded Critter Fixer to Lyon and Storey counties.

Bottom line, we want to reduce animal suffering where we are able. Additionally, on June 1, CASI donated a new, custom built truck to the shelter, to replace the old shelter van that needed a lot of work. The kennels in the back are air conditioned, and the vehicle is four wheel drive. CASI is thrilled to help animals in need by providing safe transportation.

To everyone who came out to support our Woofs, Wine and Whiskers, we appreciate you. Thank you, Sheriff Kenny Furlong, for leading the auction and Ev Musselman for the wonderful music.

Kudos to Casino Fandango for once again giving us an amazing deal on the food… and oh the chocolates! Thank you Benson's Feed for sponsoring the evening's programs, Kathleen Stemler for our flier artwork, Tanja Musselman for taking pictures, Johne Macdonald and the staff at the Governor's Mansion, The Entertainer Party Rentals for the use of plates and silverware, and finally our CASI volunteers for sharing so much of your time to make a positive difference for animals in need. To the following people and businesses, we sure appreciate your donations for our silent and live auctions.

Good works are truly a team effort!

Alchemy Market and Café – Murphys, Alpine County Chamber of Commerce, Atlantis Casino Resort,

Barracuda Championship, Benson's Feed and Tack, Blossom Salon & Spa, Bully's Sports Bar and Grill, Café at Adele's.

Capital Glass, Carson City Chamber of Commerce, Carson Nugget, Carson City Visitors Bureau, Carson Lanes Family Fun Center, Carson Tahoe Jewelry, Casino Fandango, Cecile and David Critchfield.

Clean Cut Barber Shop, Cuccia's – Graeagle, Dave Gebhardt, Eagle Valley Gold Course, Eco Centric – Graeagle, El Charro Avitia, Empire Ranch Golf Course, Greenhouse Garden Center, Ilona Strull, Ironstone Vineyards – Murphys.

Kathleen Stemler – Kathleen's Art Creations, Kelsey Lynch, Kola Farms General Store – Murphys, Lane Christiansen, Lora Schueller and Bob Motamenpour, Lynn and Gregg Berggren, Mary's About Face ~ Maxi and Stacy. Michael Hohl Motor Company, Murphys Suites, Nelson's Candies – Murphys, Nevada State Museum, Nevada State Railroad Museum, Pauline Ebersold, Pawsitive Image, Purple Avocado, Robbie St Claire.

Rob's Place – Murphys, San Jose Coin Shop, Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint, Scents for Pets, Shear Style, Steve Schuette, Tanja Musselman, The Basil Restaurant, The Entertainer Party Rentals, Total Wine and More, Touched by an Angel.

On behalf of the whole CASI team and the animals we serve, THANK YOU!!