Jeanette Strong: Tired of so much winning

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Presidential oath of office, U.S. Constitution

On Jan. 20, Joseph R. Biden Jr. took this oath and became the 46th president of the United States. We can’t predict the next four years, but we now have an experienced, competent president who cares about all Americans. That’s quite a contrast from the past four years.

Over 413,000 Americans dead, with more than 3,000 dying every day. The American hospital system broken. Refrigerated trucks holding the overflow of bodies. Vaccine distribution floundering, with the reserve supply depleted.

The largest budget deficit since World War II. Tens of thousands of small businesses gone, never to re-open. Millions of Americans unemployed. President Donald Trump the first president since before President Harry Truman to end his administration with fewer jobs than when he took office, a net loss of 3 million jobs. A shattered economy.

Violent attacks by white supremacists on the rise. Our Capitol building attacked with a viciousness not seen since 1814, when the British burned it during the War of 1812. National Guard troops sleeping in the Capitol building to protect it against those who claim to love America but seem to hate our values.

And 74 million American voters wanted four more years of this. Who are these Trump followers? There are two main types. The first are those who believe everything Trump says and will forgive him anything. The second are those who voted for Trump because they believed, or at least hoped, that he would fix some of the problems in America.

It’s not that there aren’t real problems that need fixing; it’s that Trump is the least qualified person to fix them. He can’t even manage his own life, what with multiple marriages, multiple business failures, multiple lawsuits, and so on. He’s failed as a husband, he’s failed as a businessman, and he’s failed as president.

The first group are willfully blind and will have to come to their own realization of how Trump failed them. When the second group realizes the extreme danger Trump posed for America, the hope is that they will get behind President Biden and help him repair and rebuild what Trump has destroyed.

Trump was never president of all America, just of his own base. He even admitted this, such as when he wanted to refuse federal relief for states which didn’t vote for him or restrict sending the COVID-19 vaccine to blue states because they weren’t “nice” to him.

Trump, a certified loser, wants to be recognized as a winner. He promised we’d get tired of winning. He refuses to accept responsibility for the disasters he has inflicted. He did achieve a certain distinction by being the only person ever impeached twice. His second impeachment concluded in record time because the world saw the crime occurring before our eyes. The Senate trial will reveal more details.

Some Republicans claim that a trial equals vengeance and will divide the country even more. Investigation is not vengeance. Law enforcement investigates crimes to catch the perpetrators, stop them from committing further crimes, and deter others from committing crimes. Criminals would love if we didn’t look back.

For example, if I murdered someone and got caught, I would appear before a judge. What if I said, “Judge, I did murder that person, but punishing me now won’t solve anything; it would just be looking back. We need to look forward, so let me go.” The judge wouldn’t listen to me for a second, and that’s how it should be.

People, including Trump, need to be held accountable for their crimes. We need to investigate and bring Trump to justice to deter any future presidents who may think about repeating his crimes.

The world has been viewing us with pity and revulsion. My hope is that all Americans will put their loyalty to our country and our Constitution above any loyalty to Trump, and work to heal and restore our country so we really can be great. The whole world is watching and waiting.

Trump wanted an explosive ending to “The Trump Show,” his four-year reality show. He stage-directed that despicable finalé flawlessly. Unfortunately, he had to violate his oath of office and almost destroy the United States to get there. Leaving the presidency in disgrace is his proper reward.

Jeanette Strong, whose column appears every other week, is a Nevada Press Association award-winning columnist. She may be reached at news@lahontanvalleynews.com.

