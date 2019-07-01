John Bullis: What I’ve learned quotes

I have a copy of a little book that was written and compiled by H. Jackson Brown, Jr. entitled “Live and Learn and Pass It On.” I’ve enjoyed reading it for many years.

Since the quotes at the end of my various articles have been popular, I thought you might enjoy some of my favorites from that book.

I’ve learned that if you spread the peas out on your plate, it looks like you ate more. Age 6

I’ve learned that the great challenge of life is to decide what is important and to disregard everything else. Age 51

I’ve learned that kind words and good deeds are eternal. You never know where their influence will end. Age 51

I’ve learned that a strong code of ethics is as reliable as a compass. Age 43

I’ve learned that the wealthy person is the one who is content with what he has. Age 61

I’ve learned that you cannot please some people, no matter what you do. Age 35

I’ve learned that a good feeling gets even better when it is shared. Age 14

I’ve learned that you can have a fancy education and still not be very wise. Age 69

I’ve learned that goldfish don’t like Jello. Age 5

I’ve learned that I don’t understand women and I never will. Age 84

I’ve learned that the best way to appreciate something is to be without it for a while. Age 14

I’ve learned that people can change, so give them the benefit of the doubt. Age 14

I’ve learned that money is a lousy means of keeping score. Age 71

I’ve learned that you can inherit wealth but never wisdom. Age 51

I’ve learned to keep looking ahead. There are still so many good books to read, sunsets to see, friends to visit and old dogs to take walks with. Age 86

