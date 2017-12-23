John Strom: Butchman Services does the ‘honey do’ list for you

"We do the 'honey do' list — the things you can't do, don't want to do, don't have time to do." That's Paul "Butch" Squire talking about his Butchman Services business. They worked with SCORE Northern Nevada to make their handyman business successful, primarily focusing on helping people, especially seniors and single women, who need help with home maintenance and repair.

Butch and his wife, Kim, started the business five years ago and now their daughter, Kayla, is also part of it. "It's a family business," says Butch.

He talked about how they have many relatives with specific knowledge and skills who can do the specialized work needed for some of these projects. Kaye Cross is one of their delighted clients.

"I moved to an older home in 2015 that was in need of some general repairs and some much needed upgrades. I found Butchman Services on Home Advisor. I had a few estimates but the personal interaction with Butch and Kayla was the selling point for me. They understood my budget and my vision. They have completed multiple projects for me. I've referred Butchman to anyone that has a home project that needs professional and personal care. They are my 'go-to' team for all work in my home," Cross said.

Butch and Kayla are particularly proud to have many repeat and referral clients. That's their focus.

"I chose to work in this industry because I enjoy helping people at a fair price, while providing quality service," says Butch.

While much of their work is for private individuals, they've expanded to include maintenance and repair work for commercial and rental properties. For a complete listing of what they do, see samples of their work and read more testimonials from their clients, go to their website: butchmanservices.com. They can also be reached at 775-412-5180.

Butch's advice for anyone considering starting a business: "Get started earlier in life. I always wanted to start a business with my family. I like working for myself. I set my own hours and do work I enjoy doing."

And he recommends working with SCORE.

"They helped us 'manage the numbers' — understand the business side of things. And they helped steer us away from possible problems."

SCORE Northern Nevada is part of the SCORE network of more than 11,000 mentors who volunteer their time and expertise to help small business owners through workshops and confidential, free business mentoring. Their mission is to help entrepreneurs start new businesses and help existing small businesses be more successful. There's no cost for the services.

For information on how SCORE can help you start or develop your existing small business, visit northernnevadascore.org, score.org, or call 844-232-7227.

John Strom is a Certified SCORE mentor and author of Maximizing Your ROPI – Return on Your People Investment. He has over 30 years' experience as a business trainer, coach and consultant.