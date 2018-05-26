Jones family thanks community

It's been six months since we had to say goodbye to our Timothy. Before our family had the strength to even whisper his name our communities of Carson City, Dayton and Douglas, the places we have called home for the past 34 years had fundraisers going, candlelight vigils, charity events, food brought to our homes and prayer chains taking place. For that we're forever grateful.

Thank you to the many local businesses that opened their hearts and doors to fundraise and to the many community members that gave selflessly to our family. Thank you to the 800-plus friends and family members who attended Timothy's service and shared your love for him with us. Thank you to Calvary Chapel Church, The Fox and McFadden Square for hosting our family and friends that day.

In February Miss Cassidy Painter invited our family to the Future Business Leaders of America talent show where she preformed the most heartfelt tribute to Timothy. We thank you Cassidy from the bottom of your hearts. This spring the Dayton Silverada, Carson City Little League and Carson High School baseball communities did beautiful tributes to honor Timothy for the baseball player he was. Thank you for honoring him in such a wonderful way. When you see the TJ3 flag and Timothy's initials on the scoreboard we hope you think of the joy Timothy brought to all of us on and off the field and remember it's all for the love of the game.

Timothy was proud to be a part of the Carson High School HOSA class. He had a goal to be an EMT. We as a family thought a $2,500 HOSA scholarship would be a good way to honor him. When news spread we opened a scholarship in Timothy's name donations came flooding into Carson High School and our generous friends Garth and Joanie Richards opened a second $1,000 scholarship in Timothy's name. On May 17 Carson High School held its scholarship night where Miss Daritza Ortega was the first recipient of the $2,500 Timothy Jones Memorial Hosa Scholarship and Mr. Daniel Beeston was the first recipient of the $1,000 Timothy Jones Memorial Scholarship. Thank you all so much for all your donations, because of you these two teens have their foot in the door to a brighter future. As graduation approaches us we would like to congratulate the Class of 2018, we hope you all dream big and follow your dreams.

We would like to thank the first responders and the staff at Renown Hospital for giving the best of care to our Timothy. It takes a special person to do what you men and women do day in and day out. We will never forget any of you, thank you.

As a family we know what Timothy was to us. He was a son, grandson, nephew, a big bother and the leader of the pack to all his cousins. The love and memories we have of him will never fade. But in the past six months we have learned through your love, support and tributes what Timothy was to you, a teammate, a player, a classmate, a student, a friend and truly loved by all. The way this community has honored him has been beautiful and humbling and we truly thank you all.

Our Sincere Appreciation, The Jones Family

Jerome and Torie Jones; Tim (Louie) and Debbie Jones; Jessica, Peter, Dylan and Kayla Volkov; Joanna, Eric, Zachary and Wyatt Brock; Jacob, Portia, Malakye, Josiah and Hannah Jones

How lucky we are to have something that makes saying good-bye so hard…