Ken Beaton: The land of the brave

Can you name the first colonist to die in the American Revolutionary War against the British? Not seeing any raised hands, Crispus Attucks was a 47-year-old dock worker, rope maker and sailor. His dad was a black slave and his mom was a member of the Wampanoag tribe in Massachusetts Bay Colony. Being at least 6’ 2” with a muscular build, he feared nobody. If he were alive today, he would be a “bull rushing” defensive end for the New England Patriots leading the NFL in sacks!

Two adult male colonists and two 17-year-old males died with Crispus on March 5, 1770, “The Boston Massacre.” Sam Adams organized a procession with the five patriots’ caskets to Faneuil Hall where they laid in state for three days. Sam organized the Boston Tea Party. His second cousin, John Adams, was the defense lawyer at the English troops’ murder trial. (Six were acquitted, two were guilty of manslaughter with reduced sentences and two were guilty of manslaughter and “branded on the back of their hand.”) Sam and John were cousins and “Founding Fathers.”

Depending on the Mason/Dixon Line, it was called the Civil War or The War of Northern Aggression. Black troops fought on both sides, many more fought for the North with rifles. The United States Colored Troops, USCT, had 175 regiments with 178,000 troops, artillery, cavalry, engineers and infantry.

Sixteen U.S. Colored Troops were awarded the Medal of Honor. Before the war ended, colored troops received equal pay with white troops. One of the most distinguished colored regiments was the 54th Massachusetts, March 13, 1863 to Aug. 4, 1865. The 54th was featured in the movie, “Glory,” with colored troops and white officers. During the War, colored troops had more than twice the number of casualties compared to white troops.

I read Eugene Bullard’s biography, “All Blood Runs Red,” and discovered Eugene’s fascinating 65 years. His dad was a former slave and his mom was a full-blooded Creek. When he was 11 in 1906, he ran away from his parents’ home in Georgia to France. Eugene became a professional boxer who trained with the African-American heavyweight champion, Jack Johnson.

Eugene became the first Black fighter pilot to fly in the French Air Force in World War I. After the war he remained in France to become a successful jazz nightclub owner fluent in English, French and German. He knew all the important people in Paris.

Eugene passed away on Oct. 17, 1961. On Sept. 14, 1994 the USAF posthumously appointed Eugene a 2nd Lt. in the USAF. His daughter, Jacqueline, and his grandson, Richard Reid, a retired USAF master sergeant, attended the ceremony. Eugene was successful in life because he focused on his goal.

During World War II the U.S. Army had concerns when they created the all black 761st Tank Battalion. The “Black Panthers” soon distinguished themselves as “Patton’s Panthers” in Gen. Patton’s Third Army. Patton’s Panthers were fierce fighters.

Staff Sgt. Ruben Rivers’ leg was injured when his tank hit a mine. Ruben disregarded a direct order to evacuate. While providing cover fire for evacuating troops, he was killed. Years later President Bill Clinton posthumously awarded Ruben the Medal of Honor. Even though many brave men African-Americans deserved the Medal of Honor during World War II, none received it.

During the war not only were our fighting units segregated, our blood plasma was segregated! Apparently, nobody listened to Eugene Bullard, “All Blood Runs Red.” Finally, on Dec. 1, 1950 blood plasma in the military was no longer segregated, thank you.

An African-American woman, Oleta Crain, enlisted in the Women’s Army Corps. She and two other Black women were in a class with 297 white women. After the war, she was the only Black woman officer retained in the military.

Oleta completed tours of duty in Alaska, England and Germany. Her passion was for civil rights in military training while raising racial segregation concerns. She was respected by her superiors for her efforts while working in military intelligence. After retiring as a major, she worked for the Department of Labor.

Sgt. 1st Class Lawrence Joel was a medic in the 173rd Airborne Brigade, “the Herd,” in Vietnam. The Herd was ambushed by Viet Cong. They were caught in a withering crossfire. Despite being wounded in the thigh and calf, Joel disobeyed orders to “stay down!” Joel ignored the gunfire as he attended to each wounded grunt while shouting words of encouragement to provide cover fire. He exhausted his medical supplies as he continued to save lives by improvising during the 24-hour firefight.

Not only was Lawrence awarded the third highest award for valor, the Silver Star, he was the first medic awarded the Medal of Honor during the Vietnam War and the first African American since the Spanish-American War of 1898. President Barack Obama presented Lawrence with the Medal of Honor.

Sept. 17, 1969 in Chi Lang, Vietnam, Staff Sgt. Melvin Morris had a split second to decide between remaining safe behind cover or answering the call to leave no man behind. Morris didn’t hesitate grabbing a sack of grenades as he proceeded to destroy four enemy bunkers and rescue the body of a dead sergeant. He disregarded being wounded three times during the rescue he returned his dead comrade’s body to their unit, collapsed and was medically treated.

The following is a partial quote from his Medal of Honor citation, “Staff Sergeant Morris charged forward into withering enemy fire with only his men’s suppressive fire as cover. While enemy machine gun emplacements continuously directed strafing fusillades against him, Staff Sergeant Morris destroyed the positions with hand grenades and continued his assault, ultimately eliminating four bunkers. Upon reaching the bunker nearest the fallen team commander, Staff Sergeant Morris repulsed the enemy, retrieved his comrade and began the arduous trek back to friendly lines.”

If I could choose my fox hole mate, I’d select Staff Sergeant Morris because I could count on him.

Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn C. Cashe earned his “Red Badge of Courage” in Iraq during 2005. He entered a burning vehicle three times while under enemy fire to remove three trapped soldiers. His uniform became soaked with oil and ignited giving Cashe second- and third-degree burns. He refused to be evacuated until his comrades were flown to safety.

When Cashe regained consciousness in the hospital, he immediately asked, “How are my boys?” He passed away from his burns three weeks later. Cashe was awarded the Silver Star, posthumously. Currently, there is a campaign to nominate him for the Medal of Honor. Cashe has my vote!

May I suggest you use this commentary to remind you these are seven reasons you’re free today. Black History is our history.