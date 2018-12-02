LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

What will Dems waste their time on now?

Now that the Mueller investigation should be winding down, I wonder what the Democrats will come up with next to fill the void of the next two years of President Trump's tenure. It is hard to imagine that there will be some bombshell evidence of collusion or obstruction on the part of President Trump with the Russians. We would have heard about it by now through a leak from Democrat Adam Schiff or his "mini-me" Eric Swalwell. Oh, of course, the same people who crow and preen about him being guilty don't actually have any evidence. Then again, the Kavanaugh hearings showed us that Democrats don't believe in that old-fashioned notion of "innocent until proven guilty." Here is a thought: Perhaps the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives can start an investigation into the Space Force President Trump talked about once. I mean, after all, the president must be collaborating with an alien race of albinos who are obviously racist and want to enslave all minorities on Earth. Mueller would be available.

David Knighton

Carson City

Oppose inclusion of postal reform in year-end legislation

As a member of the federal community who served our country for years, I am concerned with an attempt to force current U.S. Postal Service retirees on to Medicare Part B after they previously declined this coverage. While hailed as a way to improve USPS' finances, this is nothing more than balancing the books on the backs of seniors.

Why should retirees, who spent their careers serving this nation, be forced to pay an additional $134 per month, or more, for health coverage they previously deemed unnecessary? Mandatory Medicare Part B coverage was never part of the agreement made upon employment, and it should not be forced on any postal retiree, especially retroactively.

Congress is currently attempting to fix the Postal Service's problems by shifting costs to Medicare. I urge our legislators to reject the current postal reform bill, HR 756. Retired postal workers proudly served our community and promises to them should be kept.

In 2006, Congress pushed on to the U.S. Postal Service a tax debt of $6 billion a year to be paid for the next 75 years to prefund the health care and retirement of its employees. Congress is just using this money for its pork funds. The money doesn't even go to a separate fund but to the U.S. Treasury so Congress can spend it. There is no other company in all the U.S. that has to do this, not even any other government agencies. If anyone wants more info, go to USMAILNOTFORSALE.org to read more on this subject. The Postal Service offices, some 31,000 are paid for and no private company will deliver your mail six days a week like the U.S. Postal Service does.

Sincerely,

Daniel Bray

Fernley

Trump's assertiveness makes him a leader

After properly crediting the Harry Reid turnout machine for the new blue Nevada, columnist Guy Farmer claims that Nevada Republicans lost partly because they "embraced right-wing extremists" and that "our bombastic, self-centered president … alienated many independent voters." Farmer neglected to name the embracers, embracees, nor give any proof of voter alienation.

We Trumpsters see plain-spoken assertiveness and a willingness to punch back against the obstructionists on the left and bullies overseas as Trump's winning leadership style. Unlike under Farmer's 2008 presidential winner, Trump has helped create more than 3.5 million new jobs, the longest positive economic growth period in history, and record unemployment, including Hispanics, African-Americans, Asian Americans, youth and women.

We finally have a president that takes illegal immigration seriously, with the attendant problems of gang and narcotics crime, the financial strain on our infrastructure and a defiant refusal to assimilate (including in many cases learning our language). Gassed up your car lately? The Saudis and Iranians don't control the world's petroleum markets thanks to Trump's energy deregulation. Hostile states are begging for high level meetings, releasing American hostages held for years during the terms of those non-bombastic leaders Farmer favors.

Patriotic Americans elected someone who flies bold colors, not pale pastels. Trump may never lecture on etiquette at the Court of St. James, but he knows something Farmer doesn't: Slink down the middle of the road and no one will respect you.

Lynn Muzzy

Minden

Spend time with lunch workers in schools

Where can you get a child care person for $8.25 an hour? Be a lunch lady at any school in Lyon County.

What do we do? We greet your children every day with a smile. We open milk, juice, sandwiches and microwave. If there is a spill, we clean it up and console them. We even get them to say please and thank you.

The older children are harder to care for. They are just beginning to show their independence. Some have never been taught the word respect.

Come one and all and spend a day with us for $8.25.

Ilene Whitemore

Dayton