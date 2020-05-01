Letters to the Editor for April 29, 2020

Thank you first responders

Thank you all first responders. Too, too many to list!

Chris and Julie Higbee

Carson City

Candidate: Give donations to those who need it

At this time with so many having so little due to the pandemic’s impact on the economy, I have decided against purchasing campaign yard signs.

If you are inclined to donate to my campaign, I ask that you, instead, donate to the Food Pantry, Food for Thought, FISH – or possibly help a family by providing them a card for Smith’s, Save Mart, Raley’s, Walmart or Grocery Outlet.

This is a personal decision for me based on nothing other than my concern for those who are struggling to find a way to make ends meet, feed their kids, and remain in their homes.

I say this in no way to disparage any other candidate. I respect them and whatever choices they make in how to conduct their campaigns. I will be doing what I can in “campaigning” for the office of mayor, but will not be purchasing/displaying large fence signs, door magnets, etc., as I do not feel now is the time to put that kind of money into this effort.

Tod Jennings

Carson City

Not in temples made with hands

Christian: n. One who believes in and follows the teachings of Christ Jesus.

Observing together Palm Sunday, Good Friday and Resurrection of the son of God were taken from us by governments worldwide with spurious coronavirus claims of, “It’s in your best interests.”

Oh? How is obedience to the secular state in the best interests of Christians?

When King Nebuchadnezzar ordered obeisance to a government image (flag?) he had made, it was four God-fearing men who refused. Hananiah, Mishael and Azariah “…were cast into the midst of the burning fiery furnace,” but were soon seen walking loose and unharmed in the midst of the fire with a fourth “… like the son of God.”

For reproving the king (government) of pride and idolatry, Daniel was cast into the den of lions. The next day, Nebuchadnezzar went to the lions den and cried out, “O Daniel, servant of the living God, is thy God whom thou servest continually, able to deliver thee from the lions?” Daniel replied, “My God hath sent his angel, and hath shut the lions’ mouths, that they have not hurt me.”

Do our church leaders have such faith? I think not. They chose to fear government edicts denying assemblies to Christians praising and worshiping our savior for his having risen from the dead for us. They closed us out of our churches!

Listen up, preachers: “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.”

Leonard Robert Schmidt

Carson City

Support Bagwell for mayor

I am writing this letter in support of Lori Bagwell for Carson City mayor, an active, longtime resident.

This campaign season is different due to COVID-19.

Candidates will not have the usual campaign trail activities; therefore, candidates must run on their record of success, qualifications, experience, and reputation.

My friend, Lori, excels in all areas required to be our Carson City mayor.

Lori’s academic qualifications, experience as a budget analyst for the state, deputy director for a state agency, small business owner, and success as a city supervisor make her a highly-qualified candidate.

We as a community are going through a challenging time; our citizens need the comfort and security of a leader who understands our city.

Lori is prepared to lead on day one, implementing any necessary course corrections.

Her transparency and availability to her constituents throughout her public career make her the best candidate for mayor.

Please vote for Lori.

PJ Degross

The First Military Wives Club

Carson City

Saving money on education

School board meeting, March 12.

I’m surprised at the number of people at the meeting.

Of course, it is a concern about the budget. There must be 70 or more people in the picture of the room meeting. This was after the governor said to limit gathering to no more than 10.

One way the cost of education could be cut is to eliminate the unnecessary bus trips to Las Vegas and Henderson.

Every time we go through Tonopah (about once a month) there are two or three luxury buses with middle or high school students going to Las Vegas or coming from Reno, Carson to Las Vegas.

These students are missing three days of school plus all of the expense of motels, food, supervisors and bus drivers.

Surely, there are enough schools in Northern Nevada to compete in competitions.

This is a waste of taxpayers’ money.

Donna Jensen

Carson City

Sisolak doesn’t care about citizens

I couldn’t believe that Gov. Sisolak banned doctors from prescribing a proven safe, FDA-approved drug to patients except in a hospital. But he did.

This drug been used with great success around the world.

What hypocrisy! When it comes to the decision to kill an unborn baby, he believes that you can’t interfere with the doctor-patient relationship. When it comes to prescribing a potential life-saving drug, he has no problem interfering.

I can think of only two reasons he would do this: The president suggested it and/or he wants an excuse to prolong the Nevada shut down.

It is obvious that Sisolak cares more for politics and power than he cares about the lives of Nevada citizens.

Tom Ruhoff

Carson City