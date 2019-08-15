Letters to the Editor for August 14, 2019

The body politic is infected

There is a virus infecting our body politic in this country. I supposed you have noticed it by now. Historically, it has made its appearance at various times before. It’s hatred, racial intolerance and violence against “the other.” Shame on us as a society for producing this condition.

Underlying this current climate is fear. President Trump early on admitted that fear is his source of “real power” (see Bob Woodward’s book “Fear,” p. 175).

Fear is implicitly manifested with the use of the term “white supremacist” connoting a white nationalist who is fearful that white people are becoming a minority in this country. This fear underlies and motivates the domestic terrorism we now see. The president, perhaps unwittingly, has failed to acknowledge the obvious connection between his inflammatory rhetoric and the resulting mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso.

The big question is whether our democratic form of government will survive another Trump term. The issue is in doubt. I don’t have to point out his pathological behavior as I have in previous letters to the editor. You’ve now been witness to it for the past two-plus years. Please wake up. The U.S. Senate has become too spineless to protect you.

John H. Garvin

Minden

Concerned dog walkers returned lost items at Fuji Park

Many thanks to the people who walked their dog at Fuji Park Aug. 7 between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. My dog lost his collar with his license, ID, etc. during Guy Yeaman’s dog training class Tuesday p.m. Someone found it and placed it on a sanitation station where I gratefully found it. Thanks, too, to the man who told me that people put the things they find at those stations.

D. Hilderbrand

Carson City