Letters to the Editor for August 8, 2020

Book Mobile is needed

I really wish we would or could go back to the days of the “Book Mobile.”

Especially with our children off from school, many are unable to go to the library either because of transportation or sitter issues.

The truck or bus would have a supply of reading books and drive to our communities and a child can enter on the vehicle one at a time to take a book to read?

Barb Scott-Ohlin

Carson City

Thanks for supporting education support professionals

The Carson Educational Support Association, which consists of Para Professionals, Secretaries, Clinical Aides, Nurses, Custodians, Skilled Maintenance workers, Bus drivers and Attendants, Nutrition workers, Deaf and hard of hearing interpreters, Library Media technicians, and IT workers, would like to thank the following businesses for sponsoring and donating to our educational support staff banquet. Although the banquet has been canceled due to the current pandemic, prizes have been given to the CESA members that won Classified of the year. We would like to ask that you please support and patronize these local businesses:

Les Schwab tire center Carson City

The Union eatery, taphouse and coffee Carson City

Carson Nugget Hotel & Casino, Carson City

Rustically Divine, Carson City

Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint Restaurant, Carson City

Silver Oak Golf Course, Carson City

Micasa Too Restaurant Carson City and Reno

Greenhouse Garden Center and gift shop Carson City

Michael Regan, Artist and jewelry, Carson City

Yogurt Beach, Carson City

Chili’s Restaurant, Carson City

Roger’s Carpet One Carson City

Carson Valley Inn Hotel & Casino, Gardnerville

Reno Rodeo Association

Reno Air Races Association

Reno Aces baseball

Reno 1868 football club

Board and Brush Creative Studio, Reno

Need 2 Speed indoor Kart racing, Reno

Garwoods Grill & Pier Carnelian Bay. Ca

Riva Grill South Lake Tahoe, Ca

Caliente Restaurant Kings Beach, Ca

Bar of America Restaurant Truckee, Ca

Therapeutic Massage by Angela, Carson City

Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, Incline Village

Thank you so much for supporting the Education Support Professionals of the Carson City School District.

Kerri Finn

Carson City

We can stand in line to vote

We know that electing one party to all state offices is fraught with peril and it showed on Sunday night when the Legislature passed a bill on universal mail-in ballots which the governor signed on Monday making it law.

In the last four months I stood in line at Home Depot, Trader Joe’s, Costco, Harbor Freight Tools, and the Department of Motor Vehicles without incident and without illness. If I can stand in line to purchase home repair materials or groceries, I can most certainly stand in line to cast a ballot at a polling place.

I have no faith in unsolicited ballots being mailed to all Nevadans in mass.

Wouldn’t it be nice if our Legislature and governor worked for the people of Nevada instead of being an agent for the Joe Biden campaign as they try to ensure they can deliver Nevada for the Democrat Party.

Ron Landmann

Carson City

Kudos to officers

A few weeks ago my wife and I were driving just outside Carson City — not sure whether we were in the city limits or not — nevertheless, we saw a law enforcement officer changing the tire of a stranded motorist. This is a sight we have not seen in many, many years during our travels in California where we reside. We both commented to each other about what we had seen, both pleasantly surprised.

We don’t know what law enforcement agency the officer belonged to but if you have the time, please send our “kudos” to them all. The scene of that officer changing the tire took me back near 50-plus years, to when I was a kid riding in my parent’s car up and down the roads of California.

Kevin Eldridge

Sacramento

Dear Nevada law enforcement personnel

I know I am not alone in understanding and appreciating what your jobs require of you. On behalf of all of us, I would like to go on record to show our support.

We are grateful for:

Your commitment to protect and serve.

Your steadfast resolve to keep the peace, especially in these trying times.

Your continual training and efforts to stay sharp on your skills and the law.

Your dedication to answer 911 calls regardless of the circumstances.

Your awareness of all citizens’ rights and how to keep public events peaceful.

Your willingness to put on a flack vest for a call, knowing you might not survive answering it.

Blue Lives Matter. Without you keeping the peace, America will become lawless and the land of the looters.

Thank you for your protection and service.

Joan E. Reid

Carson City