Letters to the editor for Dec. 21, 2019

With impeachment hearings behind it, Congress can get back to business

Since 2016, the Democrats/Libertarians have vowed to impeach and overthrow the POTUS, who was constitutionally elected by some 63 million legal voting citizens of the USA. They opted to use a simple phone call of which the content was obtained by an unknown person who allegedly heard the content of the call from an unknown person claiming to have been privy to that phone call. Who is this so-called whistleblower? The only person claiming to know this person’s identity is a Democratic Californian Congressman who refuses to give the whistleblowers name, or allow him/her to testify in the impeachment hearings. This is the same Californian Democratic Congressman who has already proven his ability to openly lie on the floor of the U.S. Congress and has shown his obvious hatred for the POTUS. The whistleblower is more than likely just a figment of this Democratic Californian Congressman’s mind.

Also, during these hearings the Democrat/Libertarian majority has worked hard at convincing the U.S. voting public to ignore the past abuses of power by the former Vice President of the U.S. Now that this Democrat/Libertarian majority Congress has gotten all this time-wasting out of its system, they’ll get down to something that is worthwhile for this country.

George Gerlach

Gardnerville

James Comey thinks we are stupid

James Comey must think we’re stupid. He now wants us to believe that he is not a partisan hack, merely incompetent. “I was wrong, I was overconfident in the FISA process.” Yet his own words belie the latter.

In 2018, speaking to a New York bookstore audience Comey said “There is a deep state in this sense, there is a collection of people, CIA, NSA, FBI [and] in the United States military services who care passionately about getting it right, who care passionately about the values we try to talk about.” Comey believes Donald Trump was the wrong choice for America. Comparing him to “a crime boss who’s morally unfit”. He and his cohorts did everything in their power to thwart the will of the people.

Presuming that he and his cabal of unelected bureaucrats know what’s best for America is an shocking admission. They conspired to manipulate our country’s elections and when that failed attempted to depose a duly elected president. This is more than hubris. It is a treasonous assault on democracy.

Throughout history there have always been unelected bureaucrats who believed, they were somehow superior, more perceptive and knowledgeable than everyone else. Freedom suffers when these self-righteous civil servants abuse their positions for partisan political purpose. Comey and his co-conspirators should suffer the fate of all traitors.

Mike Rodgick

Carson City