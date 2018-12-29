Letters to the Editor for Dec. 29, 2018

Energy bill will help curb pollution

With increasing urgency, dedicated scientists are reporting the unfolding crisis brought on by humanity's continued and increasing pollution of the atmosphere and destruction of the balancing ecosystems. Now is time for serious and all-out action if ever there was one. To wait will only cause the situation to become too late for everyone who lives on this shared home our precious living Earth. Please support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act bill as this will be a major step toward saving life on Earth. While people are the major problem, this then makes them the solution to the problem. Remember this! Happy Christmas/Hanukkah/Holy Day Season and Bright 2019 your way!

Craig Downer

Minden