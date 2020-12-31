Letters to the Editor for December 30, 2020

Canada got it right, the U.S. got it wrong

Canada, with a population of 38 million, has had 15,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19. That’s one death for every 2,500 Canadians.

The United States, with a population of 330 million, has had 330,000 COVID-19 deaths. That’s one death for every 1,000 Americans.

In the beginning, Canada and the United States faced the same problem, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took the bull by the horns and tackled the problem at the national level.

Meanwhile President Donald Trump wasted weeks doing nothing, claiming that the virus was a Chinese hoax that would magically go away all by itself.

The states had to pick up the slack, but most Republican governors followed Trump’s lead and did nothing, not even wearing a mask or social distancing themselves. Doing the math, it’s clear that had Trump taken Trudeau’s proactive approach from the start, 132,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19 would still be alive.

That is President Trump’s legacy.

Rich Dunn

Carson City