Letters to the Editor for February 12, 2020

Acquittal raises question about impeachment clause

I am neither a Democrat nor a Republican. I have a question. A lot of people have said that Trump should not have been impeached but rather the people should decide in the next election. If that is the case, why is the impeachment clause even in the Constitution? Just a thought.

Michael P. Shore

Dayton

Help needed with veterans guide

Five years ago, I learned that the seniors who were emergency airlifted to Reno in the middle of the night were in their nightclothes.

When they were discharged from the hospital that’s all they had, and they were 300 miles from home with little money.

To address this issue, I created a resource guide for food, clothing, housing and transportation. Three years ago, I realized veterans had similar problems, the main one being transportation, so I created a veterans guide.

I am 87 and don’t have the energy to keep the resource guides updated. I am looking for someone to take over this task.

If anyone would like to do this, please contact me at wratchford32@aol.com or 775-885-1560.

Walt Ratchford

Carson City

Why the hate to Trump, who is doing a good job?

The looney-toon liberal letter in the Saturday addition, contained not one iota of truth. His vile, venomous diatribe was amazingly pathetic. He obviously is a loyal follower of Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals, i.e. keep telling lies until they become the accepted truth; always accuse your opponent of whatever you are guilty of; etc. This was on full display by the Democrats during the impeachment.

It is important to remember that one of the reasons President Trump was elected is that he promised to drain the swamp, and that is what he has been trying to do. But there are a lot of vicious alligators constantly nipping at his heals-not only on the looney Left and biased media side, but on the never-Trump Republican side as well. In spite of all that, all of the economic indicators are better than they have been for many decades. How petty and despicable is it to hate a man who is doing such a good job?

Vern Payette

Carson City