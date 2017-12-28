Letters to the editor for Friday, Dec. 29, 2017
December 28, 2017
Message to Sen. Dean Heller
Senator Heller:
Only once have I had the opportunity to hear and see you in person. It was at a town hall you held with Rep. Amodei last year at the Convention Center in Reno. What I remember best is your unflappable smile in the face of a noisy crowd bent on opposition. I have noticed in TV coverage that you almost always wear a smile. Meanwhile you serve an autocratic president who is manifestly hostile to democracy and indifferent to the greater good. And therefore, "Meet it is I set it down," as Hamlet said, "that one may smile, and smile, and be a villain."
I and so many others are watching to see if you change course before the next election. The tax vote would have been a good place to start.
Anthony Shafton
Reno
Going home
Scatter my ashes to the wind.
Let me dust myself on mountain tops
And verdant meadows down below
Let me ride the rushing river
'Til I find a quiet pool where I can rest.
I will be home again, a part of nature,
A part of the universe once more
Gene J. Giudice
Carson City
