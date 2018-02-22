Letters to the editor for Friday, Feb. 23, 2018

Gun control isn't effective

We have a runaway of wild shootings around the country, and the same outcry for gun control by the liberals. There are so many gun laws on the books now that law enforcement people can't remember them all.

They say all these guns are killing innocent people. Yet I do not hear them call for a vehicle control bill. All those vehicles are killing innocent people. I propose that Congress pass a vehicle control bill that all vehicles have a governor on them that would not allow them to go more than 50 mph. Just look at all those innocent people that could be saved by such a law.

I could put a loaded gun on the table and wait 10 years and still not see that gun kill anybody.

Feryl Fitzgerald

Carson City