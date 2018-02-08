Letters to the editor for Friday, Feb. 9, 2018
February 8, 2018
Bias is one thing; breaking the law is something else
Ursula Carlson wrote a fine commentary titled "Yes, We are All Biased," but totally missed the point in her last sentence, "So if the Democrats, including the Clinton campaign, did fund Mr. Steele's work, it's hardly a scandal."
The scandal is that the phony dossier was used to surveil an American citizen. This is against the law. Not only a scandal, but also a crime. And it was done by the FBI, who, by the way, are supposed to be unbiased.
Bias is one thing; breaking the law is something else.
Don Drake
Carson City
