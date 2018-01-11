Letters to the editor for Friday, Jan. 12, 2018

Credit given to Charters of Freedom monument initiators

I would like to thank the Nevada Appeal for its Silver Dollar award. I will be certain to share this award with Ken Brown, who brought the project before Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell and the Board of Supervisors.

I will also be sharing this award with the board who approved the project and with Vance and Mary Jo Patterson. It is Vance and Mary Jo Patterson from Morgantown, North Carolina, who had the vision to create the monument and share it with communities around the country.

Once the final agreement with Carson City is in place and the fundraising goal has been completed, the Charters of Freedom will be a great educational tool and asset to be enjoyed by generations of Carson City citizens and visitors alike.

Chuck Slavin

Reno