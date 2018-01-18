Letters to the editor for Friday, Jan. 19, 2018

Liberals should feel ashamed

Recently it has been a tactic by liberals to use ethnicity as a way to push people into accepting their view of the world. Specifically, comments such as "white privilege" or "white shame."

Not one human being born on this planet ever had any say, whatsoever, on what ethnicity they were born as. Not one. Not one human being on this planet ever had any say in what country they were born in. Not one. Not one human being ever had any say in how their ancestors behaved hundreds of years ago. Not one. What we do have control of is how we treat our fellow human beings. Do you treat others with respect and dignity as you would wish yourself to be treated or do you act, as most liberals do, by insulting and denigrating others as a way to make yourself feel superior?

Perhaps they wish to be treated the same way that they treat others? Why? I would submit that it is they who should feel ashamed. Think about it.

David Knighton

Carson City