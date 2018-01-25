Letters to the editor for Friday, Jan. 26, 2018

Unfair news coverage paints negative picture of Trump's agenda

Despite the ever improving economy brought on by Trump policies — tax cuts, regulation reform, defeating the Islamic State group, repatriation of funds held by 312 corporations overseas estimated at $4 trillion (an example is Apple's promising to invest $350 billion in the U.S. economy over the next five years, also paying $38 billion to the US Treasury) — they get only 5 percent positive news coverage, and 90 percent negative (an example being the phony Russia collusion investigation which is about to boomerang back on the Democrats who are actually guilty of this; and approval of the Uranium One deal that transferred 20 percent of U.S. uranium holdings to Russian control while the Clinton Foundation received $145 million).

This is similar to Goebbels' strategy as minister of propaganda of Nazi Germany from 1933 to 1945, guided by the maxim "if you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it."

Democrats and the compliant (fake news) media are doing everything to keep the negative perception of President Trump, while ignoring all the great things he has accomplished in his first year in office.

Otto Mark Tarvainen

Gardnerville