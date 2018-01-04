Letters to the editor for Friday, Jan. 5, 2018

How much change will tax bill effect?

America,

How long do you think it will take for the cities and states in the "good old USA" to suck up any advantages that the new tax law might afford?

My opinion is, it is already in the works and happening as we continue to sleep. Why else would there be such immediate bipartisanship demonstrated in spite of Russia?

What about those that don't receive any advantage to begin with? Will their taxes go up to pay for it and also just to be fair?

How can there be any cuts involved if government stays the same?

Pete Bachstadt

Carson City